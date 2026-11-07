USC Shows Different Side of Lincoln Riley in Postgame Speech After Beating Ohio State

The No. 20 USC Trojans are enjoying a bye week before facing No. 4 Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 14, and USC's win over No. 12 Ohio State is officially in the rearview mirror. While the Trojans have their hands full recovering and preparing for Indiana during the bye, USC's social media team released a few behind-the-scenes highlights of the Trojans' win over the Buckeyes.

Lincoln Riley's Postgame Speech After Ohio State Upset

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans released part of coach Lincoln Riley's postgame speech to the team, and the USC coach highlighted the mentality of the Trojans' locker room:

"That’s us right there, baby. That’s us right there. Listen, there’s nothing that gives me more joy than listening to you guys right now. I just sat back there in my office just listening to you guys. Staff, the players, man, you deserve this moment. It’s important that you understand why you’re in this moment right now. Because you stuck together. Because you made it about us and not anything else. There’s so many unselfish, team first examples across this thing, man, I could go on for days."

Riley pointed out USC kickers Ryon Sayeri and Caden Chittenden, who both made field goals against Ohio State. Sayeri completed a 54-yard attempt while Chittenden made both of his attempts from closer range, and Riley pointed out their unselfishness while splitting kicking duties.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans placekicker Caden Chittenden (45) kicks a twenty-nine yard field goal held by punter Lachlan Carrigan (35) against the Oregon Ducks during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Defense, how ‘bout that red zone defense tonight?" Riley said.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"This is a special moment, special win, and you deserved it for what you did through the week. I promise you, the Trojans are coming. And we are peaking right here at the right time, and that’s what we’re gonna do," the USC coach continued.

At the end of his speech, Riley started diving into logistics for the bye week, telling the Trojans that they will have to report on Sunday after the win.

"Listen, listen, a couple things. We are bringing you in tomorrow," Riley said.

The Trojans locker room erupted with excitement.

USC Trojans Win Over Ohio State Buckeyes Implications

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) reacts during the NCAA football game against USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At the time, Ohio State was ranked No. 2 in the country after defeating Indiana and surviving an injury to Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin during that game. However, Ohio State's offense struggled to find the end zone against USC's defense in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and the Trojans took care of the Buckeyes 30-18.

Riley and his fit with the Trojans was questioned by many after the team was upset by the Wisconsin Badgers 24-7 on the road. However, the win over Ohio State revived USC's Big Ten title chances and hopes for the College Football Playoff.

USC fell out of the AP Top 25 Poll after losing to Wisconsin, but the Trojans are back in a week later after the upset over Ohio State. Can the Trojans continue to prove people wrong and reach their first postseason berth in program history?

After the bye, USC will be back on the road to take on Indiana. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.