USC Trojans vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Live Score Updates

USC returns home for the first time in almost a month as No. 2 Ohio State rolls into town in a battle between two of college football’s most premier brands.

Kickoff at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is slated for 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on NBC. It is the fifth consecutive game the Trojans are playing in this time slot on NBC.

This article will be updated throughout the game.

Game Preview

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass during a warmup prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC and Ohio State have played in several marquee matchups throughout college football history — most notably in Rose Bowl games that carried national championship implications.

Southern Cal holds a 13-10-1 series lead, including wins in eight of the last 10 meetings. Halloween night is the first time the two will square off as Big Ten opponents.

The Trojans are reeling after an upset loss to Wisconsin in week 8. With their College Football Playoff hopes hanging in the balance, USC has their backs up against the wall. And the future of coach Lincoln Riley could very much hinge on Saturday’s outcome.

The five years under Riley can only be categorized as a failure. No College Football Playoff appearances and no signature wins. Saturday is the perfect opportunity to make a statement but it’s a program that has not risen to challenge this year or any of the previous years. Can they change the narrative?

Quarterback Jayden Maiava is coming off his worst performance of the season, where he was picked off twice in the first three drives. The offense not going behind a poor showing from its offensive line.

Maiava was sacked five times and with sack yardage included, the Trojans finished with the night with negative 17 yards on the ground. Running back King Miller carried the ball 11 times for eight yards.

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) gives the ball to running back King Miller (8) during the game against Wisconsin, Oct. 24, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And with rainy conditions expected for Saturday’s game, USC is going to need its run game and help take some of the pressure off Maiava.

In the first half last week, the Trojans defense played their best half of defense against a Power Four opponent this season. That faded in the second half, as did the effort on that side of the ball.

Saturday is all about playing four quarters of complementary football. It’s the phrasing all of the players used this week in media availability. Whether they can execute it or truly had that approach during the week of practice will be determined.

Everything is on the line for USC. How prepared they are for this highly anticipated matchup with be indicative of Riley and the team responds with reveal how the players truly feel about their coach.

New Quarterback for Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey (13) enters the game after an injury to Julian Sayin during the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin suffered a season-ending injury during a 19-15 win over Indiana on Oct. 17. So, the Buckeyes will turn to true freshman quarterback Luke Fahey, who comes from Mission Viejo (Calif.) high school in Orange County.

Fahey doesn’t have much experience, having completed 9-of-13 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns versus two interceptions this season. What he does have is superstar receiver Jeremiah Smith, the best player in the country and Heisman favorite.

How does USC defensive coordinator Gary Patterson choose to approach Ohio State’s quarterback situation and does he have a plan to slow down arguably the best receiver in Big Ten history?

Bo Jackson leads the rushing attack and will be counted on given the rainy conditions and the team’s quarterback situation.

It’s a stout Buckeyes defense under longtime NFL coach and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. They have allowed more than 20 points just once this season against Texas on Sept. 12.

Wisconsin got after the Trojans a week ago and were the more physical team. Ohio State can create the same challenges but to a greater degree.

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