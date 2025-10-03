All Trojans

USC Fans Will Love What Lincoln Riley Said About Trojans' Penalty Problem

The USC Trojans have a penalty problem and coach Lincoln Riley is not in denial. Before facing another ranked opponent in the Michigan Wolverines, can the Trojans fix their mistakes and right the ship? USC is one of the most penalized teams in college football.

Bri Amaranthus

Sep 28, 2024; Los Lincoln Riley penalty problem michigan wolverines fired USC Trojans Big Ten Recruiting Recruit Jayden Maiava ranked playoffAngeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Los Lincoln Riley penalty problem michigan wolverines fired USC Trojans Big Ten Recruiting Recruit Jayden Maiava ranked playoffAngeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans have a penalty problem and coach Lincoln Riley is not in denial. Before facing another ranked opponent in the Michigan Wolverines, can the Trojans fix their mistakes and right the ship? USC is one of the most penalized teams in college football.

The Trojans were plagued by costly mistakes and eight penalties in their 34-32 loss to Illinois in week 5. The inflicted errors are a trend for USC this season - committing 41 penalties and 392 penalty yards in five games. Both those marks are in the top-5 for worst in college football.

Hard to win football games when the team erases positive momentum with penalties and Riley isn'y sugarcoating the issue.

Lincoln Riley penalty problem michigan wolverines fired USC Trojans Big Ten Recruiting Recruit Jayden Maiava ranked playoff
Lincoln Riley penalty problem michigan wolverines fired USC Trojans Big Ten Recruiting Recruit Jayden Maiava ranked playoff / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Riley Addresses Penalty Problem

If USC wants to contend in the Big Ten Conference and challenge for a College Football Playoff berth, it must find discipline... something Riley and the team are working on during their bye week.

"Obviously having a few of these guys starting to get back healthy a little bit was certainly very, very helpful. We spent time with our guys on some of the penalties," Riley said. "The majority of our penalties have come from the defensive side. So we spent some time in terms of going back through those, penalty education, making sure that if we have a penalty it's an aggressive penalty that happens in the flow of play versus some of the intolerables, which we've had too many of."

"Each position group and each guy had even more specifics on top of that, but from a general perspective, those were the biggest areas that we targeted for the entire group," Riley continued.

Lincoln Riley penalty problem michigan wolverines fired USC Trojans Big Ten Recruiting Recruit Jayden Maiava ranked playoff
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks with the official during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Riley Highlights Specific Changes At Practice

The old adage rings true for USC - Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

The Trojans are switching it up, and making changes in preparation and practice to improve their penalty problem.

"We did a lot of fundamental work, block destruction, just making sure that we're closing some of the air in the run game," Riley said. "So we spent a lot of time on that with the guys. With some of the moving pieces in the secondary, we did a lot of different work in terms of communication, making sure coverage adjustments, motion adjustments, were buttoned up."

Lincoln Riley Talented Freshman Quarterback Husan Longstreet USC Trojans Big Ten Recruiting Recruit Jayden Maiava
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) carries the ball against Missouri State Bears cornerback Navonn Barrett (5) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC's costly errors may were a huge difference maker in the loss to Illinois. A potential game-changing touchdown by Makai Lemon was erased vs. the Fighting Illini because of an ineligible player downfield. If the Trojans stop beating themselves, they have an exciting roster that could make noise in the Big Ten.

MORE: How 5-Star Quarterback Husan Longstreet Could Shake Up USC's Offense

MORE: Burning Questions Surround USC Trojans Program During Crucial Bye Week

MORE: USC’s Schedule Turns Brutal as Defensive Concerns Intensify

USC Schedule

USC's season is certainly not over but adjustments are needed. The Trojans are 4-1 overall and 2-1 in conference play. The trajectory of USC’s season may hinge on its upcoming slate, as the Trojans face:

  • No. 20 Michigan on Oct. 11 at home
  • No. 21 Notre Dame on Oct. 18 on the road
  • Nebraska on Nov. 1 on the road

So far this season, USC's penalties have consistently stalled drives and erased big plays. The Trojans' opponents have taken advantage... For USC to succeed this season, cleaning up penalties has to be a priority.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism

Home/Football