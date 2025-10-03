All Trojans

USC’s Schedule Turns Brutal as Defensive Concerns Intensify

The USC Trojans enter the bye week after suffering their first loss of the season against the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini. USC's improvement on defense will be crucial as Lincoln Riley and the Trojans enter a difficult three-game stretch.

Caden Handwork

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans suffered their first loss of the 2025 season on Saturday, losing a heartbreaker to the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini on a 41-yard game winning field goal by David Alano.

Heading into the bye week, USC is aiming to improve from the self-inflicted wounds suffered in the Illinois loss, as it prepares to welcome in the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines in front of a sold-out crowd at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 11.

How USC's Defense Has Been Responding to the Loss to Illinois

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

One of the highlights of USC's loss to Illinois was the Trojans' defensive struggles against the Fighting Illini. In the loss, USC's defense struggled, particularly in the secondary. Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer threw a season-high 328 yards and two touchdowns on 20-of-26 passing.

USC's defense also gave up 502 total yards, which was the most that they've allowed in a game this season.

USC safety Bishop Fitzgerald, who has been one of the team's defensive leaders this season, recently shared his thoughts on how the Trojans defense is motivated to responf to the loss to Illinois.

"We might've needed that loss to get out heads back on," Fitzgerald said.

This season for USC, Fitzgerald has made 25 total tackles and leads the team in interceptions with 3. Fitzgerald and USC linebacker Eric Gentry are the leaders for USC's defense, and their ability to step up will help the team moving forward.

Gentry leads USC in tackles this season with 35 and is second on the team in sacks with three on the year.

USC's Upcoming Schedule Gauntlet

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Justin Bowick (0) runs past Southern California Trojans cornerback Braylon Conley (22) and scores on a 25 yard reception for a touchdown during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Playing better defensively will be key moving forward from the bye week, especially with the Trojans' upcoming schedule. USC's next three games will determine how many judge the success of USC's season. The next three games for USC include matchups against No. 20 Michigan (Oct. 11), No. 21 Notre Dame (Oct.18), and Nebraska (Nov. 1).

Having two bye weeks at the beginning and before the end of the difficult three-game stretch for USC definitely benefits them. USC coach Lincoln Riley's job may be riding on what the Trojans' record is over the next three games.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

In addition to those three games, USC will also face off against the No. 2 Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium in Eugene on Nov. 22. It'll be the first time these two former Pac-12 rivals face off as Big Ten opponents. The last time USC faced off against Oregon, Bo Nix outduelled Caleb Williams, leading the Ducks to a 46-27 win.

USC's primetime matchup in front of a sold-out crowd at the Coliseum against Michigan presents the perfect opportunity for the Trojans to get back on track and improve to 5-1 on the season.

CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

