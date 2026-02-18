USC Fans Will Love Makai Lemon's Player Comparison Before the NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is creeping up, and former USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon still stands out as one of the best receivers in his draft class. His route-running and strong hands make him an attractive selection for any team in need of an instant impact receiver.

There could be a few names that come to mind when comparing Lemon to a modern day NFL wide receiver, but Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is also a former Trojan, is actually one who could benefit Lemon on Draft day.

Makai Lemon Draws a Cautious Amon-Ra St. Brown Comparison

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after a catch during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

St. Brown and Lemon present themselves as receivers who have a slightly smaller frame, but catch anything that comes within their radius. Last season, Lemon’s receptions consistently turned into chain-moving plays that helped USC drive down the field. Like Lemon, St. Brown is a physical wideout who attacks the ball and reliably makes big plays in critical moments.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler noted the challenge of comparing Lemon to St. Brown, highlighting Lemon’s upside while pointing to his smaller margin for error. Receivers with a frame like Lemon and St. Brown often face higher expectations, which St. Brown has lived up to in the NFL.

The next Amon-Ra St. Brown?@dpbrugler wonders if we're overcorrecting when it comes to USC's Makai Lemon. pic.twitter.com/rdnGDCyrxo — The Athletic Football Show (@TA_FootballShow) February 11, 2026

"Are we overcorrecting a little bit with (Makai) Lemon because we don’t want to miss the next St. Brown? I think Lemon’s going to be a very good player, it’s just a small needle in the thread when we’re talking about undersized, not an elite athletic profile," Brugler said on the Athletic's Football Show.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

St. Brown wrapped up his fifth season with the Detroit Lions, and recorded 1,401 receiving yards on 117 receptions. Despite the Lions missing the Playoffs this season, St. Brown still earned a Pro Bowl invitation after his impressive season.

What Brugler also mentioned was the skillset Lemon brings to the table, noting his strength on the inside creates some of his best performances, but still produces on the outside. St. Brown's NFL success could help boost Lemon as a top candidate in the Draft.

"I think he can play outside, but he does some of his best work inside and work in the middle of the field, how strong he is, especially through contact. I like Makai Lemon, a ton, but I do think what we’ve seen Amon-Ra St. Brown do is going to help Makai Lemon come draft time," Brugler continued.

Makai Lemon Can Stand Out At NFL Combine

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lemon and seven other Trojans recently earned their NFL Combine invites, allowing another chance to prove to NFL Scouts their physical attributes can fit well with their teams.

As college football fans have seen last season, Lemon's smaller frame has not drawn him away from competition. However, some of the NFL combine tests will put him to the test, including the 40-yard sprint and vertical testing. Lemon continually makes guys miss and produces numerous yards-after-catch plays, and his very few weaknesses are what make him an ideal first round pick.

While Lemon's tape speaks for itself when looking at his on-field strengths, the combine allows players to show off who they are an athlete. Especially since Lemon doesn’t stack up physically with other receivers in his draft class, strong testing numbers could reinforce his case as a multifaceted receiver and a clear top-32 pick.

