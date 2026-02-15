Matt Miller Makes NFL Draft Opinion Clear Of Makai Lemon

Fresh off of winning the Biletnikoff Award and receiving unanimous All-American status for his performance throughout the 2025 season, USC Trojans star wide receiver Makai Lemon enters the 2026 NFL Draft as one of the top prospects.

Lemon was one of the best wide receivers in college football this past season for the Trojans, collecting 79 receptions for 1,156 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Now, as a projected first-round pick in the draft, Lemon has the opportunity to make an immediate impact for whichever NFL team chooses to select him.

ESPN’s Matt Miller recently graded every first-round prospect in the draft, including Lemon in a group of 11 top athletes. What grade did Lemon receive ahead of the draft?

Makai Lemon's NFL Draft Grade

While many expect Lemon to be a middle of the first round draft pick, Miller has high hopes for the USC star wide receiver, as he graded him as the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. Lemon is just ahead of Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate, who is ranked No. 9 after collecting 51 receptions for 875 yards and nine touchdowns for the Buckeyes last season.

Miller credits Lemon as a precise route runner with excellent hands, as the USC wide receiver has only recorded three drops in the last two seasons for the Trojans. Outside of his efficient route running, Lemon is also extremely talented in generating yards after the catch, a talent that will translate well to an NFL roster.

Miller also mentioned that NFL teams that have watched the talents of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, along with Detroit Lions wide receiver and former USC star Amon-Ra St. Brown, should love the way Lemon competed on crossing and underneath routes during his career with the Trojans.

Potential Landing Spots For Lemon

Several potential landing spots would be considered great fits for Lemon in the NFL, including the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams. Lemon could potentially get selected by a championship contender next season and have a massive impact on a team’s run to a Super Bowl.

Staying in Los Angeles and potentially being the final piece to get the Rams over the hump next season after a loss in the NFC Championship game would help the team get back to playing for a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

The Ravens are also considered a great spot for Lemon, as two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson has been missing key options at the wide receiver position the last few seasons. The Ravens fell just short of winning the AFC North and missed the NFL playoffs with an 8-9 record.

Under new coach Jesse Minter, not only will the Ravens defense benefit, but their offense will thrive with offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, and Lemon could be a huge part of Baltimore’s offensive success.

