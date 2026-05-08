USC Fans Will Love This Prediction From Five-Star Recruit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson

USC Trojans five-star commit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson is arguably the program's biggest win on the recruiting trail for the class of 2027, and Fa'alave-Johnson recently displayed the confidence that has helped build him into one of the top prospects from the state of California.

Fa'alave-Johnson is close with current Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Brandon Arrington Jr., also a native of San Diego, California, and the USC Trojans commit recently reposted a photo of himself training with Arrington Jr. in the offseason.

Accompanying the photo is a bold proclamation from Fa'alave-Johnson: "Future first rounders mark my words."

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brandon Arrington and Honor Fa'alave-Johnson

Since lil kids! Future first rounders mark my words. https://t.co/MszCvlXBMB — Honor Fa’alave Johnson (@HonorFaalave) May 8, 2026

Arrington is entering his true freshman season with Texas A&M, committing to the Aggies as a member of the 2026 recruiting class. Arrington visited some West Coast schools like USC and Oregon during his recruiting process, but he ultimately landed with Texas A&M and Aggies coach Mike Elko.

The Trojans were able to land Fa'alave-Johnson's commitment, though, over teams like Oregon and Notre Dame. He figures to be one of USC's next great defenders. Former Trojans defensive back Kamari Ramsey was recently selected by the Houston Texans, and the talent level on USC's defense only appears to be rising with recruits like Fa'alave-Johnson entering the fold.

According to 247Sports' rankings, Fa'alave-Johnson is the No. 22 overall recruit in the class of 2027. The five-star prospect is also the No. 1 athlete and the No. 2 recruit out of California, per the same rankings.

Star ratings given to recruits are supposed to model their projections as NFL players, meaning Fa'alave-Johnson is already on his way to becoming a potential NFL Draft pick.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fa'alave-Johnson's NFL Draft Potential

Fa'alave-Johnson won't be eligible for the draft until after his third season at USC, though, meaning the earliest he can make the jump to the league will be the 2030 NFL Draft as a class of 2027 recruit.

ESPN's Tom Luginbill recently analyzed how Fa'alave-Johnson fits into USC's defense with Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson being hired to replace D'Anton Lynn.

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"USC wants more speed, versatility and playmaking on the perimeter, and Fa'alave-Johnson checks every box. A 10.6 100-meter sprinter with good length and a wiry frame, he brings true top-end speed to a defense that's being reshaped around range and takeaways. In the Trojans' secondary, he projects as a versatile player who can play high, roll down or match up in space," said Luginbill.

Patterson has been known to rely on the versatility of his defenders, and Fa'alave-Johnson can provide just that with his speed to cover the backend of the field. As he continues working in the offseason, Fa'alave-Johnson will likely look to continue building his size to prepare for the college game and ultimately the NFL.

USC has a rich history in the NFL Draft with former Trojans becoming first-round picks in recent years like Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, , and Minnnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison. However, the Trojans have not seen a defensive player selected in the first round since defensive back Adoree' Jackson in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Current Trojans defenders like Jahkeem Stewart could break USC's drought of first-round defenders in the NFL Draft, so can Fa'alave-Johnson potentially start a new streak?

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