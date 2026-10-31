USC Trojans Final Injury Report vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

USC host No. 2 Ohio State in the first-ever matchup between the two premier brands as Big Ten opponents.

Injuries are a big storyline heading into this contest with Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin sidelined and the Buckeyes expected to rely on quarterback Luke Fahey. As for the Trojans, USC tight end Mark Bowman is a game time decision, and his availability would provide a boost not only in the passing game but also in the run game as a blocker.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Ty Morris (10) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC Trojans Official Availability Report vs. Ohio State

Game Time Decision

Jahkeem Stewart, defensive tackle

Mark Bowman, tight end

Shahn Alston, running back

Jamaal Jarrett, defensive tackle

Out

Terrell Anderson, wide receiver

Corey Simms, wide receiver

Kendarius Reddick, safety

Taylor Johnson, linebacker

Roman Marchetti, linebacker

Kilian O'Connor, offensive lineman

Hayden Treter, offensive lineman

USC’s Injury Questions on Offense

Tight end Mark Bowman is the big one to monitor on Saturday. The Trojans star freshman has missed each of the past three games with a hamstring injury and they missed him the most against Wisconsin, especially as a run blocker. Bowman has been like a sixth offensive lineman for them.

Tucker Ashcraft has started in place of the injured Bowman. Nela Tupou had his best game last Saturday, reelin in six receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown, the first of his career. Carson Tabarraci and Walter Matthews have also been key reserves at tight end. Getting Bowman back would be a major boost for quarterback Jayden Maiava and USC’s run game.

Running back Shahn Alston is a new addition to the injury report this week. He is listed as questionable after playing a season-high 21 snaps in week 8. The freshman’s downhill running style is the only of its kind in the offense, which helped lead to an increased workload. King Miller is still the starting running back, but what does the depth look like behind him this week?

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; USC Trojans running back Shahn Alston (22) finds a gap in the Wisconsin Badgers defense during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Waymond Jordan began the season as the starting running back but has seen his role diminish as the season has progressed. He played zero snaps against Wisconsin. Jordan has not been the same player since suffering a season-ending ankle last October. Riley Wormley, who had been the No. 3 running back this season, also logged zero snaps last week. Freshman Deshonne Redeaux played two snaps.

Guard Hayden Treter is out after going down with an injury in the third quarter against the Badgers. Treter needed help from the training staff getting off the field and was see on crutches on the sideline. Kaylon Miller has started multiple games this season as he and Treter have shared duties. However, the left guard has been issue as for the Trojans this season.

Does offensive line coach Zach Hanson decide to make a change? Freshman guard Breck Kolojay is a name to keep an eye out for. Kolojay was a highly touted four-star recruit coming out of IMG Academy (Fla.).

USC’s Injury Report on Defense

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after a defensive stop against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart is listed as questionable but there is no concern about his availability. He briefly exited the game against Wisconsin but did return to action. And Stewart speaking to the media this week is also a good sign.

“I feel great, day by day, just slowly getting better for the team, game this weekend. Can’t wait to go out there and perform,” Stewart said.

Defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett is listed questionable. Jarrett has primarily just been used in goal line situations and isn’t part of the regular rotation. Jide Abasiri is off the injury report. Abasiri was full-go against Wisconsin after playing just one snap against Penn State on Oct. 10.

Abasiri starts alongside Alex VanSumeren. Freshman Jaimeon Winfield and Tomuhini Topui have been key reserves in the interior this season.

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