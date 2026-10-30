Latest Update to USC Trojans Injury Report Before Home Clash vs. Ohio State

Two of the most historic programs in college football will face off on Saturday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as the USC Trojans (6-2 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) play host to the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, with their College Football Playoff hopes on the line.

After their disappointing 24-7 loss to the No. 25 Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium, coach Lincoln Riley’s Trojans are outside the AP Top 25 for the first time this season. The Trojans began the year at No. 14 in the AP Top 25 poll.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Ty Morris (10) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having yet to beat a ranked opponent this season, Saturday night’s matchup against the Buckeyes, without their star quarterback Julian Sayin, allows the Trojans the opportunity to beat a Top 25 team and keep their CFP hopes alive, with two other ranked opponents remaining on their schedule, including the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14) and the No. 7 UCLA Bruins (Nov. 28).

The Trojans, of course, hope to be at full strength for Saturday night’s pivotal contest with the Buckeyes. In Wednesday’s Big Ten availability report, several key USC players were listed, including defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart, tight end Mark Bowman, and running back Shahn Alston. All three players were listed as questionable on Wednesday's availability report.

Thursday’s Big Ten availability report saw no change to the Trojans' injuries. Here’s a look at the availability report.

Out

WR Terrell Anderson

WR Corey Simms

S Kendarius Reddick

LB Taylor “Taybo” Johnson

LB Roman Marchetti

OL Kilian O’Connor

OL Hayden Treter

Questionable

DT Jahkeem Stewart

TE Mark Bowman

RB Shahn Alston

DT Jamaal Jarrett

Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans Legacy On The Line vs. Ohio State

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks off the field after the game against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the third time this season, the Trojans will be an underdog as the Buckeyes, even without quarterback Julian Sayin, are currently 6.5-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The Trojans are 1-1 as an underdog this season, with their one win coming on the road against a struggling Penn State Nittany Lions team and their one loss against the No. 25 Wisconsin Badgers.

With the Buckeyes starting a new quarterback, either freshman Luke Fahey or sophomore Tavien St. Clair, Saturday night seems like the perfect opportunity for Riley to finally earn the signature win USC fans have been waiting for, especially with his Trojans legacy on the line, in the eyes of some.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey (13) runs the ball in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Knowing the pressure on him, especially after the loss to the Badgers, Riley recently spoke about the ongoing turmoil over his future with the Trojans and the potential of leaving for another school if the opportunity presents itself, much like he did when he left Oklahoma for USC.

“I’ve told you guys many times, there aren’t many people in college football history who gave up what I gave up to come here,” Riley said. “I don’t care if it’s 15 years down the line. That should never be taken lightly, and it’s not taken lightly by me. I came here because this is where I wanted to be. I came here because I believe in this place, and none of that has changed whatsoever.”

“Listen, if I didn’t want to be at this place, I wouldn’t have come here in the first place. If I didn’t want to be at this place, I’ve had plenty of opportunities to leave. This is where I want to be,” Riley continued.

Riley and the Trojans look to upset the Buckeyes on Saturday night in front of a sold-out Coliseum, with the kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

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