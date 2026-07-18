Five Reasons to Believe USC Trojans Can Exceed Expectations

With high expectations entering the 2026 college football season, there is reason for belief that this will be the year that the USC Trojans finally break through and reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

Entering his fifth season as coach of the Trojans, Lincoln Riley looks to respond to the pressure of leading USC to the championship stage, and he has the talented roster to do just that. While the Trojans expect to make the CFP, winning a game and going on a playoff run would exceed expectations.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With fall camp set to begin and the home opener on Aug. 29 against the San Jose State Spartans around the corner, here are five reasons to believe that the Trojans can exceed expectations this season.

Jayden Maiava

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans will go as far as star quarterback Jayden Maiava can take them this season. As the Big Ten’s leading passer last season, throwing for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, Maiava is primed to take a step forward for the Trojans this season and lead USC back to the championship stage.

Some are high on Maiava’s potential to be a contender for the Heisman Trophy this season, and if he takes a step forward and leads USC to the CFP, he could make a strong case to be a finalist for college football’s greatest individual award. Maiava’s consistency and leadership, which have grown this offseason, are the keys to the Trojans not only making the CFP, but going on a run.

Gary Patterson

TCU coach Gary Patterson during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Oklahoma won 52-31. Ou Vs Tcu | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Inconsistent defense has held the Trojans back from making the CFP despite having one of the best offenses in college football under Riley. Until the Trojans play somewhat efficient defense, they’ll be set up for continued disappointment.

As the Trojans' new defensive coordinator, former TCU Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson looks to change that and bring a new identity and toughness to USC’s defense, an aspect that has been missing in past seasons.

Expectations and optimism are high for Patterson in his first season as Trojans defensive coordinator, and a season that features USC’s defense ranking inside the top 40 in college football could result in a year of success.

No. 1 Recruiting Class

One of the major wins of the Riley tenure at USC has been the success on the recruiting trail. This season, the Trojans will bring in the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class, which features top talent that could help the Trojans get closer to a championship.

Notable recruits in the Trojans' top class include five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and a trio of four-stars on offense, including tight end Mark Bowman and wide receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley.

Several of these top recruits could play a pivotal role in the Trojans reaching the CFP this season, as their talent will develop throughout the year.

King Miller and Waymond Jordan

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While wide receiver has always been the staple of the Trojans' offense under Riley, talent and production are starting to come into form for the first time at the running back position with King Miller and Waymond Jordan.

With both running backs at full strength, Miller and Jordan have the opportunity to form one of the most dominant backfields in the Big Ten this season. A reliable rushing attack is the key to playing at a championship level and exceeding expectations, and the Trojans look to do just that with Miller and Jordan.

While Jordan was injured for most of the season with an ankle injury, which allowed Miller to break out, the two running backs combined for 1,548 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Transfer Portal Additions

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) celebrates a touchdown with North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) against Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans added several talented pieces in the transfer portal this offseason that could play a significant role in USC’s CFP aspirations. One of those transfers who is looking to stand out and help the Trojans exceed their expectations is NC State wide receiver Terrell Anderson.

The former Wolfpack star looks to fill the void at the wide receiver position after the NFL departures of Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane. In his two seasons with the Wolfpack, Anderson recorded 53 receptions for 787 yards and six touchdowns. Throughout the 2026 season, expect Anderson to be a top reliable option for Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava.

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