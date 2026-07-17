Why USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Is Primed for Big Leap in Final Season

USC's Jayden Maiava has almost become forgotten in the NFL Draft quarterback discussion. Next year has the potential to be one of the most talented quarterback classes in draft history.

However, as is the case every year, guys rise and fall. It’s rare the board in the summer remains the same come draft season in the spring. New information is gained over the course of a season.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In recent years, LSU’s Jayden Daniels, Miami’s Cam Ward and Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza shot up boards after stellar redshirt senior campaigns. Maiava has the perfect opportunity to leave a mark in 2026 as the Trojans face one of the toughest schedules in 2026.

Marquee matchups against Oregon and Ohio State at home, and road trips to Penn State and Indiana will certainly draw NFL decision makers to USC games this fall.

The Ringer’s NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay dropped some encouraging news on his podcast “The McShay Show” about Maiava heading into the season.

“Some people are really excited about the level of commitment that he has put in this offseason and are really encouraged that we might see a noticeably more advanced quarterback this year,” McShay said.

Trending Up Under Lincoln Riley

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maiava enters the 2026 season as one of the most experienced quarterbacks in college football.

As a redshirt freshman in 2023, Maiava started all 14 games at UNLV and led the Rebels to their most wins since 1984 and first-ever appearance in the Mountain West Championship. He threw 3,085 yards and 17 touchdowns and three more scores on the ground, which earned him Mountain West Freshman of the Year honors.

He transferred to USC in 2024 and began the season as the backup to Miller Moss. Majava took over as the starter for the final four games, and although his play was up and down, Maiava showed flashes. There were reasons to be optimistic about what he could become in year two under coach Lincoln Riley.

That came to fruition last season. Maiava led the Big Ten in passing yards and finished first in the regular season in QBR. He led an offense that led the conference in total offense. Maiava became a more accurate passer and also made tremendous strides as the leader of the program. The team rallied around him and the Trojans saw a three-win increase from the previous year.

Maiava enters year three under Riley, whose resume when it comes to developing the most important position is unmatched, and offensive coordinator/quarterback coach Luke Huard. Having a consistent voice in a familiar system is a major plus.

Maiava has great size at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds. The USC quarterback has a strong arm and can make any throw on the field. He’s not a dynamic runner, but he is effective using his legs and has to be accounted for in the RPO game.

New Weapons for Jayden Maiava in 2026

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maiava loses star receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane and starting tight end Lake McRee to the NFL but enters this season with a reloaded arsenal.

Sophomore Tanook Hines is the key returner. He and Maiava built a strong rapport throughout his freshman season, highlighted by reeling in six catches for 141 yards and a touchdown against Oregon in week 13, and six catches for 163 yards in the bowl game.

Terrell Anderson comes over from NC State. The junior receiver gives Maiava a new target with proven production at the Power Four level. USC signed the No. 1 recruiting class, which features freshmen receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Trent Mosley and Boobie Feaster, all of whom are expected to be immediate contributors this season.

Five-star tight end Mark Bowman, redshirt freshman Nela Tupou, Wisconsin transfer Tucker Ashcraft and Josiah Jefferson, the No. 1 junior college tight end, fill the void left by McRee and Walker Lyons.

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