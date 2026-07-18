One Major Question Surrounding USC Trojans Before the Season

There are several lingering questions surrounding the USC Trojans football program for what is expected to be a pivotal 2026 college football season. The expectation for the Trojans entering their fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley is to make the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

Per ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura, the one lingering question for the Trojans entering the 2026 season is when the breakthrough will come. That’s ultimately the question that’s on the mind of every Trojan fan as they are desperate for one of the most storied programs to start competing for championships once again.

Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With all the resources that the Trojans have as a football program, including the arrival of the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class, USC has what it takes to compete for championships, and it’s time to deliver. Will this fall be the year that the Trojans finally reach the postseason?

USC Trojans Recent Stuggles of Coming Up Short

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans haven’t won a conference title since 2017, when they were in the Pac-12, and have been on the cusp of reaching the CFP on two separate occasions during Riley’s tenure.

It’s a frustrating reality that has consumed Trojan fans and put high expectations on USC’s coaches and players entering this season. One of those two occasions when the Trojans came close to reaching the CFP was last season, when USC finished with a 9-4 overall record and went 7-2 in Big Ten play.

All three of the Trojans' regular-season losses came away from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Oregon Ducks. In those three losses, the Trojans gave up 30-plus points. Adding an extra sting to the Trojans' season, USC also fell to the TCU Horned Frogs, losing 30-27 in overtime in the Alamo Bowl.

Biggest Keys to USC Trojans Breaking Through This Season

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Trojans to overcome their struggles and reach the CFP, USC looks to rely on quarterback Jayden Maiava and the team’s defense under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson.

After leading the Big Ten in passing last season, throwing for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, Maiava enters the 2026 season with high expectations. Maiava’s performance in the Trojans' biggest games on their 2026 Big Ten schedule will determine their destiny for the CFP.

As for their defense, the Trojans are hoping that new play-calling from Patterson can help USC deliver in its marquee matchups next season. The biggest matchups on the Trojans' 2026 schedule include home games at the Coliseum against the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes.

TCU coach Gary Patterson during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Oklahoma won 52-31. Ou Vs Tcu | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC will also face the Penn State Nittany Lions and Indiana Hoosiers on the road. To make the CFP, the Trojans at most will have to win half of those games along with the rest of the matchups on their 2026 schedule.

The Trojans are scheduled to open the 2026 season on Aug. 29 at the Coliseum against the San Jose State Spartans. The kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. PT, and the game will be broadcast on NBC.

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