USC Trojans Battling SEC Powers in Latest Playoff Rankings

Entering coach Lincoln Riley’s fifth season, USC fans hope that 2026 is the year that the Trojans finally break through and reach the College Football Playoff for the very first time. The Trojans have the talent to be one of several Big Ten teams to reach the CFP with the return of star quarterback Jayden Maiava, a talented offense, and the arrival of new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson.

Ahead of the 2026 season, among the contenders for the CFP, the Trojans are one of the teams with rosters worth a second look, according to CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford. Teams in that category with the Trojans include the LSU Tigers, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Alabama Crimson Tide, Oklahoma Sooners, and Texas A&M Aggies.

Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Four of those five teams in the category with the Trojans made the CFP last season, with one of them winning a playoff game, the Alabama Crimson Tide. For the Trojans, reaching the CFP and winning a game would be considered a massive success this season, considering how the first four seasons of Riley’s tenure have gone.

USC Trojans' Past Near CFP Misses

Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley applauds after a touchdown in the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Trojans have seen their highs and lows during Riley’s tenure, coming short of reaching the CFP on two separate occasions. Last season, the Trojans finished 9-3 overall, and all three of their losses came away from the Coliseum against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Oregon Ducks.

In those losses, poor defensive play played a major factor in the Trojans coming up short, as they allowed 30-plus points in all three games. This was especially on full display in the loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend, when running back Jeremiyah Love ran all over the Trojans, rushing for 228 yards and a touchdown.

This season, the Trojans will face the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes at the Coliseum and play marquee road matchups against the Indiana Hoosiers and Penn State Nittany Lions. The Trojans' defensive performance will be crucial, as the results of these four matchups will determine USC’s CFP destiny.

Under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, the Trojans look to bring a new toughness and identity to their defense to help them win these key games and reach the CFP.

Jayden Maiava’s Potential For 2026 Season

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Expectations are also high for USC star quarterback Jayden Maiava entering the 2026 season. Maiava looks to build off a season in which he led the Big Ten in passing, throwing for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Looking to cut down on turnovers, especially in the Trojans' biggest games next season, Maiava could make the case as an underrated Heisman Trophy contender. According to the latest odds by FanDuel Sportsbook, the Trojans have +420 odds to make the CFP, which are the fourth-best in the Big Ten behind the Oregon Ducks (-180), Indiana Hoosiers (-175), and the Ohio State Buckeyes (-175). Can Maiava be the quarterback that finally leads the Trojans to the CFP?

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