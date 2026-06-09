USC Trojans Five-Star Freshman Featured on Nike App

USC freshman tight end Mark Bowman announced last September when he was still in high school that he signed a deal with Nike.

Last month, Bowman appeared in a Nike ad with Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse, who was recently traded from the Los Angeles Rams, and now, the Trojans tight end is featured on the app wearing the Nike Alpha Menace cleats.

Mark Bowman ad featured on the Nike app | Nike app

Mark Bowman Recruiting Profile

Originally a 2027 prospect, Bowman was still touted as a five-star recruit in the 2026 class coming out of national powerhouse Mater Dei (Calif.) high school in Orange County. Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN rated him as the No. 2 tight end.

Bowman was one of four blue-chips recruits from Mater Dei in the Trojans No. 1 class, which includes receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, defensive lineman Tomuhini “TomTom” Topui and linebacker Shaun Scott.

The local star was highly sought-after by schools such as Texas, Georgia, Alabama and Oregon but it was the Trojans who were able to keep him in Southern California thanks in large part to the arrivals of general manager Chad Bowden, executive director of player personnel Max Stienecker and inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage last January.

Bowman drew comparisons to Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers throughout the recruiting process and is set to become one of the highest paid freshmen in the country this season with a lucrative NIL collective.

USC Trojans freshman tight end Mark Bowman | USC Trojans on SI

Bowman enrolled in January and immediately caught the attention of his new position coach.

“Work ethic and approach. You could do the bare minimum, showing up when you’re asked to be here on the schedule, but he’s a guy that is texting me to meet at an extra time,” Savage said in February. “Or I'm walking out of the building to leave at night, and he's doing a walk through on his own with Sam Huard on the turf in the weight room.

“When a guy's investing the extra time, obviously what you put in is what you're going to get out. But just his approach on how he wants to be great is going to pay off for him.”

How Mark Bowman Fits into USC’s Offense

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bowman leads a revamped tight end room and is expected to be a day one starter for the Trojans with the departure of Lake McRee and Walker Lyons. He’s a rare blend of size, speed and athleticism that can be used as an offensive chess piece because of his position versatility.

The tight end position finally became a big factor in USC’s offense in 2025, something coach Lincoln Riley had been pushing for since he arrived in Los Angeles four years prior. It opened up the playbook for the Trojans and allowed them to have a more balanced attack.

Bowman is arguably the most talented tight end Riley has had since the Baltimore Ravens Mark Andrews when the two of them were at Oklahoma.

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