Mater Dei (Calif.) 2028 four-star safety Ace Leutele has been visiting USC since he was in elementary school.

“I had older cousins who played at USC like Viane [Talamaivao]," Leutele said. "So, obviously it was it was a regular thing growing up, going to tailgate at the Coliseum and go watch my older cousins play. It's always been around me and something that I've always admired since I was young.”

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2028 safety Ace Leutele | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Leutele has continued to return to campus numerous times over the past couple of years for Junior Day, spring practices and gameday visits. He was most recently on campus last month for the teams invite-only workout, where he was able to see how he works with new safeties coach Paul Gonzales.

“The workout was good. It's real technical and he's all about the small details,” Leutele said. “It's been a good relationship since I first met him. Looking forward to building more of relationship with him and a stronger bond.”

Several staff members are involved with Leutele’s recruitment, including Gonzales, general manager, Chad Bowden, coach Lincoln Riley, director of high school recruiting relations Aaron Amaama, aka Coach Dogg, and director of recruiting Weston Zernechel.

“Trying to keep me home, trying to not let me have the leave the West Coast,” Leutele said. “It's been a good communication back and forth.”

Leutele is in constant contact with Coach Dogg, who has been essential to the programs recruiting surge over the past couple of cycles.

“Obviously, when a Polynesian knows another Polynesian, it's a real good connection,” Leutele said. “It's just a good pipeline to have over there. Having him as a recruiting director and one of the better ones and knowing that he's Polynesian, he can connect with the other Polynesian kids too. It's just good vibes and good relationships all around.”

Mater Dei to USC Trojans Pipeline

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2028 four-star safety Ace Leutele | USC Trojans on SI

As a freshman in 2024, Leutele won a high school national championship with four USC freshmen in tight end Mark Bowman, receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and linebacker Shaun Scott, as well as 2027 four-star cornerbacks Danny Lang and Aaryn Washington.

“Danny's always trying to tell me to come to USC, alongside with all of my other old teammates that was in the '26 class,” Leutele said. “Guys like Tomu, Mark, Kayden and Shaun, all those guys. It'd be nice to go play with them guys again, but we'll see what God holds for me in the future.”

Their collective pitch to Leutele goes beyond what USC can do for him on the football field.

“They talk about California because it is home, that's a big advantage for them," Leutele said. "The culture around the team, the coaching staff and the environment. And you look at all the graduates from USC, they're all pretty set up for life, so that's really a big reason why they want me to come.”

In addition to the possibly of joining his former teammates in Los Angeles, the close proximity to home is something Leutele is taking into account.

“It would help for sure because I don't want my family flying out every week," Leutele said. "It'd be easier for them to just drive down the road and catch me at the Coliseum, or I could go visit my home anytime I want, I wouldn't have to catch a flight. It'd be great for them to be around and still be in my corner.”

Ace Leutele’s Fall Plans

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Leutele says he definitely plans on making out to the Coliseum for the Trojans matchup against Ohio State on Oct. 31 but also plans on visiting another game earlier in the season.

A visit to Oklahoma is high on the list for Leutele. He wants to get up to Oregon to see his cousin, senior defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei play. Nebraska, Washington, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Georgia are other schools that Leutele said have been recruiting him heavily and could also receive a gameday visit.

And this fall, Leutele will play both ways for the Monarchs. Leutele has natural ball skills at the safety position and will utilize them at receiver as well.

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