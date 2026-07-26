USC Trojans Building Momentum to Extend Mater Dei Recruiting Pipeline

USC made waves in the 2026 recruiting class when they signed four blue-chip prospects from Mater Dei (Calif.), a national powerhouse located less than an hour away from campus. Four freshmen in tight end Mark Bowman, receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and linebacker Shaun Scott that can make an immediate impact this fall.

That pipeline was extended in the 2027 class with four-star cornerback commit Danny Lang. Four-star cornerback commit Aaryn “J.O.” Washington previously suited up for Mater Dei before transferring to IMG Academy (Fla.) in January.

Local Safety is High on the Priority Board

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2028 four-star safety Ace Leutele | USC Trojans on SI

There has been a push for Mater Dei 2028 four-star safety Ace Leutele to join them in Los Angeles. Leutele and the six aforementioned played pivotal roles for a team that was crowned national champions in 2024 and the idea of running it back at the collegiate level is enticing.

“Danny's always trying to tell me to come to USC, alongside with all of my other old teammates that was in the '26 class,” Leutele said. “Guys like Tomu, Mark, Kayden and Shaun, all those guys. It'd be nice to go play with them guys again, but we'll see what God holds for me in the future.”

Several schools are in play for Leutele including Oklahoma, Nebraska and Washington. However, the Trojans have longed been considered the favorites for the local two-way star. His former and current teammates have pitched him on USC beyond the football field.

“They talk about California because it is home, that's a big advantage for them,” Leutele said. “The culture around the team, the coaching staff and the environment. And you look at all the graduates from USC, they're all pretty set up for life, so that's really a big reason why they want me to come.”

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2028 safety Ace Leutele | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Leutele has been visiting USC for years. He grew up attending games at the Coliseum to watch his older cousins. He blossomed as a recruit himself and was on college radars before entering high school. Leutele's relationships at Southern Cal have grown over the years, particularly with key staff members Chad Bowden and Coach Dogg (Aaron Amaama). The proximity to home is also a big factor for Leutele.

“It would help for sure because I don't want my family flying out every week,” Leutele said. “It'd be easier for them to just drive down the road and catch me at the Coliseum, or I could go visit my home anytime I want, I wouldn't have to catch a flight. It'd be great for them to be around and still be in my corner.”

In a passing tournament this month, Leutele rocked a USC headband and gloves. The Trojans don't have a commit in the 2028 class and even though he has not announced any commitment plans, Leutele would be a name to keep an eye on to be the first.

2027 Commits Actively Recruiting

Mission Viejo (Calif.) 2028 four-star defensive back Jordan Hicks | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

In addition to Lang making a push for his teammate that he shares a secondary with, the USC commit has been pushing for Mission Viejo (Calif.) 2028 four-star defensive back Jordan Hicks and Santa Margarita (Calif.) 2028 four-star cornerback Ca’ron “Prime” Williams as well.

Damien (Calif.) 2027 four-star safety commit Gavin Williams is leading the charge for Hicks, the two of them have been close since they started playing youth football together at the age of 12. Williams won a state championship last year with three Trojan freshmen and 2027 three-star defensive line commit Isaia Vandermade.

Servite (Calif.) 2027 four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder is recruiting his teammate, 2028 four-star linebacker Allen “Cinco” Kennett V, while Corona Centennial (Calif.) 2027 four-star receiver commit Quentin Hale is doing the same with his teammate, 2028 three-star running back Malaki Davis.

Hale is also making his pitch to Tustin (Calif.) 2028 four-star receiver Hayden Koo, along with 2027 San Diego (Calif.) 2027 five-star athlete commit Honor Fa’alave-Johnson.

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