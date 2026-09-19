How USC Five-Star Recruit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson Is Already Impacting the Trojans

The No. 12 USC Trojans are looking to compete for a Big Ten title and a berth to the College Football Playoff, but recruiting never ends for USC coach Lincoln Riley and his staff. The Trojans hold the No. 13-ranked class in the recruiting cycle of 2027 according to Rivals, and five-star athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson is the clear crown jewel.

Fa'alave-Johnson has the ability to play both ways, and his potential impact on the field makes him an easy choice as USC's top recruit in the class of 2027. However, close behind Fa'alave-Johnson's athletic abilities is the significance of his decision to stay home. Teams like Oregon, Texas, and Miami recruited and are likely still recruiting Fa'alave-Johnson, but the local recruit committed to USC early and has since shut down his recruitment.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The five-star recruit is the No. 2 prospect out of California, according to 247Sports, only behind five-star Miami commit Donte Wright.

The Trojans have had success recruiting the state of California and landing key commitments from recruits like four-star cornerback Danny Lang, four-star wide receiver Quentin Hale, and four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder, but teams like Miami, Texas, Ohio State, and Texas A&M all hold a commitment from a top-10 California recruit, according to 247Sports.

In the class of 2028, Texas Tech has already landed a commitment from California prospect, four-star offensive lineman Austin Attalah. The hypothetical possibility of Fa'alave-Johnson leaving the state would signal trouble for USC's efforts in building a fence around California when it comes to high school recruits. Rebuilding relationships with schools like Mater Dei is crucial, but so is the ability to land top local talent no matter the high school program.

ESPN ranks USC's class as the No. 18 overall in the country while Fa'alave-Johnson is the No. 20 overall recruit in the network's player rankings. ESPN analysts Craig Haubert and Billy Tucker also dissected what Fa'alave-Johnson is bringing to the USC football program with his commitment, naming him the most impactful commit for the Trojans.

"The Trojans have a veteran group of safeties this season, but that will not be the case entering 2027. Though the portal will be an option to add experience, five-star Fa'alave-Johnson, USC's highest-rated commit, fits that need. The two-way standout has the talent to be effective on both sides of the ball. Fa'alave-Johnson combines 10.6-second 100-meter speed with strong football instincts. Even if USC brings in transfers, Fa'alave-Johnson has the talent to make an early impact," wrote Haubert and Tucker.

San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic athlete and USC Trojans commit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Honor Fa'alave-Johnson on USC Trojans Commitment

With Fa'alave-Johnson's potential to contribute on both sides under Riley as well as defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, it's understandable that teams continued to recruit the five-star talent. However, Fa'alave-Johnson shut down his recruitment and has publicly affirmed his commitment to USC despite teams like Texas pushing for a flip.

Fa'alave-Johnson revealed to USC Trojans on SI's Kendell Hollowell why he committed as well as his thoughts on teams trying to flip his decision.

“The coaching staff made me a priority to the team, and I think I could contribute to the team next year, and just be a hard worker,” Fa’alave-Johnson told USC Trojans on SI. "I'm blessed for them reaching out, but I'm happy where I am,” Fa’alave-Johnson said.

The earliest that Fa'alave-Johnson can make things official and sign with USC is during the early national signing period in December of 2026.

USC Trojans 2027 Recruiting Class

Mekai Brown, five-star edge

Honor Fa'alave-Johnson, five-star athlete

Danny Lang, four-star cornerback

Quentin Hale, four-star wide receiver

Drew Fielder, four-star offensive tackle

Aaryn Washington, four-star cornerback

Gavin Williams, four-star safety

Roye Oliver III, four-star wide receiver

Alifeleti Tuihalamaka, four-star defensive lineman

Javon Vital, three-star running back

Jace Cannon, three-star tight end

Josiah Poyer, three-star linebacker

Isaia Vandermade, three-star defensive lineman

Dylan Wafle, three-star linebacker

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