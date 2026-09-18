USC Trojans' Recruiting Momentum Predicted to Continue

The USC Trojans are on the east coast ahead of facing the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. But continue to pull off winning over local prospects on the recruiting trail.

USC is anticipated to build up a highly-ranked 2028 recruiting class. Now the Trojans are rising as the favorite to land a prominent four-star safety, with the news surfacing before kickoff of their Sept. 19 road game in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Who USC is Winning Over on the Recruiting Trail

USC surfaced as the leading favorite to land four-star safety Ace Leutele, with Rivals national recruiting analysts Adam Gorney and Greg Biggins predicting the Trojans to win this Mater Dei prospect.

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Looks like coach Lincoln Riley and his front office are continuing to be adamant about securing Trinity League talent, et alone fast-rising prospects hailing from Mater Dei in Santa Ana.

USC already is thriving with past Monarch stars in tight end Mark Bowman plus wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, both of whom rose as immediate starters for the 2026 team. But now both analysts believe USC is the team to beat for the still-growing and talented Leutele.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with tight end Mark Bowman (19) after scoring on a 9-yard touchdown pass against the San Jose State Spartans in the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Leutele isn’t talked about as much as some of the other safeties in the 2028 class, but he’s a very talented player and will be a rare four-year starter at Mater Dei," Biggins wrote.

Mater Dei is no stranger to playing incoming freshmen, let alone high profile ones. But Leutele became a rare freshman starter for the national prep powerhouse that annually plays one of the toughest high school schedules in the nation.

"He’s playing on both sides of the ball this season but his future is on defense," Biggins added. "Leutele has always liked USC and our only hesitation in putting in a pick was just making sure he was a player the Trojans were going all in on."

USC can Take Advantage of Loaded Safety Pool

USC Trojans freshman safety Madden Riordan | USC Trojans on SI

Much of the focus for the 2028 recruiting class centers on a deep crop of quarterback talent. USC addressed the position immediately in landing three-star dual-threat passer Trey Wright of Frisco, Texas, who verbally committed to the Trojans before the 2026 regular season.

But the safety class is just as loaded per Biggins and Gorney. Names like Gaige Weddle (son of former San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers safety Eric) are among the names out there for that class. Casey Barner of McEachern High in Powder Springs, Georgia is a notable five-star talent for 2028 too. USC, though, is prioritizing local talent from Palos Verdes High Jalen Flowers, the LA region's highest rated safety per Rivals.

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Yet Leutele is a highly-rated one too, ranking 15th overall in the state and No. 20 among his position group. Leutele plays a violent downhill game with cat-quick closing speed. Safeties coach Paul Gonzales is running point on attempting to land the versatile talent for the Monarchs.

But USC likely envisions pairing Leutele with another high-profile safety commit in Honor Fa'alave-Johnson, the Trojans' five-star commit for the 2027 class. Leutele can potentially spearhead the 2028 crop of defenders.

The Trojans are expected to bring in a smaller class for the 2027 group of recruits, meaning the class of 2028 could resemble the group of 35 recruits that USC signed as part of the No. 1-ranked class in 2026.

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