USC Trojans, Miami, Ohio State In Lead For 4-Star Recruit Favour Akih

The USC Trojans are one of the top three choices for four-star running back Favour Akih. Akih announced Tuesday that his list is down to the USC Trojans, Miami Hurricanes and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Cory Pappas

Sep 13, 2024; Sunbury, Ohio, USA; Delaware Hayes Favour Akih (2) runs the ball in for a touchdown against Big Walnut in the first half at Big Walnut High School.
Sep 13, 2024; Sunbury, Ohio, USA; Delaware Hayes Favour Akih (2) runs the ball in for a touchdown against Big Walnut in the first half at Big Walnut High School. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The USC Trojans are one of the final choices for four-star running back Favour Akih. Akih posted on his social media accounts on Tuesday with a recruiting update. 

The three schools that Akih is down to are the USC Trojans, Miami Hurricanes and Ohio State Buckeyes. 

“Thank you to all the teams who took a chance…and I’m thankful for all the relationships we have made along the way,” Akih said. “But I am officially down to three schools!”

Akih Sets Visits to USC Trojans and Miami Hurricanes

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leaves the field after the g
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leaves the field after the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Favour Akih spoke to On3’s Hayes Fawcett about his potential schools; USC, Miami, and Ohio State. Akih has upcoming visits scheduled this summer with USC on June 6 and Miami on June 20. He is excited to check out both of them. 

“I love the relationship I have with the entire (USC) staff as of right now. So being able to spend a weekend with them would be great, I want to see the life outside of football, I want to see the networking and internship opportunities,” Akih said. I want to learn about their long culture and how strong their community is.”

Here is what he had to say about Miami.

“I see their program is heading in the right direction. They are running the ball extremely well. I want to meet Coach (Mario) Cristobal and see how he sets the team up for success every single day,” Akih said. “I want to get a taste of the amazing weather in Miami and escape the cold.”

Akih is from Ohio and playing for the hometown Buckeyes is something that he has thought about as well. 

“Being an in-state kid, Ohio State automatically jumps into my top three,” Akih said. “It’s a blessing being able to play for you home town, and bring back wins to your home town.”

Favour Akih To Join Loaded Trojans 2026 Recruiting Class?

Sep 13, 2024; Sunbury, Ohio, USA; Delaware Hayes Favour Akih (2) runs the ball against Big Walnut in the second half at Big W
Sep 13, 2024; Sunbury, Ohio, USA; Delaware Hayes Favour Akih (2) runs the ball against Big Walnut in the second half at Big Walnut High School. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Favour Akih is a 6-0, 190 pound running back out of Delaware, Ohio. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 15 running back in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite.

Coach Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans currently have the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for 2026 per 247Sports. The Trojans have got the commitments from 15 players. Out of these 15, one is listed as a running back. That would be four-star running back Shahn Alston. Alston, like Akih, is one of the best running backs in the state of Ohio.

Alston is a 5-9, 205 pound running back put of Painesville, Ohio. He rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 11 running back in the class of 2026.

Could USC end up landing both of these Ohio running backs?

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

