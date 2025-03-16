What Bronny James Said About Dalton Knecht After Los Angeles Lakers Loss To Denver Nuggets
Former USC Trojans guard Bronny James was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft with the No. 55 overall pick. James has been splitting his time between the NBA and the G League in his rookie season.
The Los Angeles Lakers are dealing with significant injuries, including James’ father, LeBron James, being out with a groin injury. The injuries to the team are a greater opportunity for James to earn more minutes with the Lakers.
The Lakers are on a four-game losing streak, recently falling to the Denver Nuggets, 131-126. While James did not start the game, he earned 16 minutes, the most he has earned all season.
James finished the game with five points, two rebounds, and one steal. The rookie guard also scored a three-point shot while being defended by Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.
Fellow rookie Dalton Knecht earned the start against the Nuggets and had a solid game for the Lakers. Knecht was selected in the first round with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Knecht finished the game against Denver with 32 points, two rebounds, and one assist.
After the game, James spoke to the media about his fellow rookie teammate and the game that he had.
“I’m just so proud of him. Seeing his growth as a basketball player and as a person,” James said. “That’s my guy. We have a good relationship off and on the court, so [I’m] looking forward to seeing him grow.”
Knecht has earned much more playing time with the Lakers than James has, given he was a first-round draft pick. Knecht is averaging 20.6 minutes and has earned 14 starts this year. Knecht is averaging just 9.6 points per game and three rebounds. Knecht’s game against the Lakers was his second-highest scoring game in the regular season.
James has played 19 games this season, not yet earning a start. He is averaging 4.8 minutes per game. In the limited minutes, James is averaging 1.6 points, 0.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 0.3 steals.
James is seeing the most game action in the G League with the South Bay Lakers. The guard is averaging 26.9 minutes and 13.9 points. He is also averaging 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.7 blocks.
James spoke about his development as a player after the game against the Denver Nuggets.
"I'm always trying to stay ready as much as I can whether I'm playing in the G or up here with the big guys," James said. "I'm always ready to, you know, go at it and give my full effort."
"Just putting in the work behind the scenes, I feel like it's been really good for me," James continued. "I worked all summer before the draft, and I'm still working right now so I can see the improvement, and it's been going well for me."
There is already an improvement in how James is playing, and the consistency on the court in the G League is why. James is a young player who only played one season with the USC Trojans before moving to the NBA. There is still time for him to develop on the court.
While the injuries on the Lakers are tough, and the team will hope to get their stars back quickly, the minutes that James is earning are valuable for his development.