USC Trojans Freshman Deshonne Redeaux Draws Buzz With Beach Workout 

The 2026 season is fast approaching, and the USC Trojans have been going through summer workouts under the direction of strength coach Trumain Carroll, but they have also been putting in extra work on the side.

USC freshman running back Deshonne Redeaux and wide receiver Boobie Feaster recently worked out on the beach with StampX, a sports culture agency, in Manhattan Beach during the team's holiday break. The event was hosted by Redeaux, and they had several top local recruits in attendance, including Oaks Christian (Calif.) 2027 four-star defensive lineman and Trojans commit Alifeleti “Tolo” Tuihalamaka.

Talented Freshmen on Offense

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Redeaux, the No. 4 running back and top 100 prospect according to Rivals, adds depth to a running back room that returns its two leading rushers from last season in Waymond Jordan and King Miller.

The Oaks Christian product runs with tremendous short-area and lateral agility. He has a great burst in the open field and is also a threat catching the ball out of the backfield. Redeaux shined in the spring and displayed a skill set that could factor into the Trojans' offense this fall.

“He did what we saw him do on his high school tape,” said running back coach Anthony Jones in April. “He was an explosive playmaker in high school, and he did that just right here on the college campus as well.”

Feaster is a highly decorated high school player from the state of Texas. Before he even played a down of varsity football at DeSoto, Feaster held nearly 30 offers, including one from USC. He blossomed into a three-time MaxPreps All-American and two-time state champion in three seasons playing 6A football, the highest level in Texas.

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Before he reclassified, Feaster was originally a five-star recruit and the No. 1 receiver in the 2027 class. There has been a recent trend of 17-year-old receivers in college football who were instant stars. In 2024, Alabama’s Ryan Coleman-Williams was a second-team All-American.

Last season, Miami’s Malachi Toney began the season at 17 and led the country in receptions, was a first-team All-ACC selection and was instrumental in the Canes run to the national championship game. Feaster is younger than Coleman-Williams and Toney, having just 17 days after arriving on campus in late May.

The Lone Star State native will compete to be a day one starter in the fall but at the very least, Feaster will factor into the receiver rotation.

Alifeleti Tuihalamaka Strengthens USC’s Grip on Local Recruiting

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Redeaux was part of an impressive haul of recruits from California in the 2026 class and Tuihalamaka is part of the Trojans plan to keep stacking elite local prospects in the 2027 class.

USC has a small class, but they have continued to establish themselves as the dominant recruiting force in their backyard. The Trojans hold commitments from five of the top 10 and six of the top 13 recruits in California, according to 247Sports. No other school has more than one commit in that span.

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