One Key Question for USC Receiver Boobie Feaster Before Freshman Season

By the time Boobie Feaster was in the seventh grade, he was a household name amongst college programs.

The offers came flooding in as he shone against high school juniors and seniors at camps when he was still in middle school. Before he ever suited up for a down of varsity football at DeSoto (Texas), Feaster held nearly 30 offers, including one from USC. By his sophomore year, his offer sheet exceeded 50 schools.

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Feaster’s relationship with Trojans' receivers coach Dennis Simmons dates back to when he and head coach Lincoln Riley were still at Oklahoma. Feaster blossomed into one of the more decorated players in recent Texas football history with two state championships at the 6A level and being named a MaxPreps All-American in all three seasons.

Several SEC schools were in play for the Feaster, who was originally a five-star recruit and the No. 1 receiver in the 2027 cycle before reclassifying. USC landed him last July, and despite just turning 17 years old at the end of last month, Feaster is expected to be a day-one contributor.

The Lone Star State native has been a phenom at every step of his football career. Can he continue that trend in college football and become the next freshman phenom at receiver?

Learning Under the Direction of Dennis Simmons

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (leff) and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons react against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Simmons has established himself as one of the premier assistant coaches in college football. It started back at Texas Tech in the late 2000s with Biletnikoff Award winner and first-round pick Michael Crabtree.

From there, it was Biletnikoff Award winner Dede Westbrook and All-Americans Marquis Brown and CeeDee Lamb, both of whom were first-round picks, at Oklahoma. USC’s Jordan Addison was a first-round pick, and Simmons also played a role in the development of Biletnikoff Award winner and first-round pick Makai Lemon.

Feaster has the tools to be next in line of an impressive lineage. The 6-1, 185-pound freshman is a three-level receiving threat. He has strong hands, elite body control and a knack for making tough contested catches. Feaster has a detailed release package with solid top-end speed.

He’s the ultimate competitor — you have to be to excel at the highest level in the state of Texas the way he did. During DeSoto’s state championship run this past fall, Feaster also lined up at cornerback when his team needed him.

Getting Acclimated to USC

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Feaster has only been on campus for a month. But the Trojans made sure he would be able to hit the ground running when he arrived on campus.

The freshman receiver took three separate trips out to Los Angeles in the spring and was in attendance for a total of four spring practices. During those trips, Feaster would do everything the team did as far as team and position meetings and treatment with the medical staff. The only thing he didn’t do was take part in the practice.

Talent isn’t a question but the transition from high school to college is just as mental as it is physical.

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