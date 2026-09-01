One USC Trojans Freshman Catches the Attention of College Football With 'Nastiness'

The rest of college football learned in week 0 what those around USC alreay knew, defensive end Luke Wafle is no ordinary freshman. At 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, Wafle looks like a third Bosa brother. He arrived in January with a college ready physique and a mature mindset.

The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class was the crown jewel of the Trojans No. 1 ranked recruiting class. Wafle is one of the most highly anticipated recruits to step onto the Trojans campus in recent memory.

Luke Wafle Makes Immediate Impact

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wafle wasted no time making his presence felt. He was one of five true freshmen to start for USC in their win over San José State to kick off the 2026 season. Wafle plays with a relentless motor. He was a force coming off the edge and strong against the run.

He may be a freshman, but Wafle is a tone setter on the defensive front. Sources around the program used the word “alpha” in the spring to describe Wafle and it’s easy to see why. The Trojans have been in dire need of an impact defensive lineman, and they may have just found one.

In an exclusive interview with former Penn State offensive lineman and college football analyst Landon Tengwall, he detailed what stood out about Wafle in his college debut.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Doesn’t look like a freshman. A guy that looks like he goes 100 miles per hour," Tengwall said. "I think that was one of the most impressive things. He has a high motor and he's going to be chasing down quarterbacks to the sideline. There is not going to be much of beating him to the edge once he's already in the backfield. He will race you to the sideline and he's probably going to beat you there. I also really appreciated how he played the run. He's a physical two-hand strike, and you want to talk about strike and extend and read plays, he does that really well.

“The maturity of his run game is something that hasn't been talked about enough after this week one. Now, you're not going against San Jose State, but for any freshman to be as physical as he was, you saw the play where he beat the right tackle and then the running back that was there to block him. He said, I'm just going full speed. I'm going to put my head down into this running back and throw him out of the way.

“I think similar to [Mark] Bowman, the want and the nastiness that he plays, especially in the run game, is what gets me really excited about what he can be. I think right away people already look at him and say this can be one of the premier defensive ends in the Big Ten as a true freshman.”

New-Look at the Line of Scrimmage

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Elijah Paige (72) reacts during the game against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everything in the Big Ten starts at the line of scrimmage. Since joining the conference in 2024, the Trojans have made an investment in recruiting and roster retention to build units that could dominate and change games.

Wafle has been at the forefront of that investment, pulling the New Jersey native out west and away from other prominent programs.

“I think on both sides, it looks different for USC on the O-line and D-line," Tengwall said. "And I think that'd be the most exciting and encouraging thing if I'm a USC fan. It was clear Lincoln Riley understood we need to change something up front on both sides, and it seems like they have.”

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