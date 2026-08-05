Five-Star Freshman Luke Wafle Generates Buzz From USC Veterans

Luke Wafle arrived at USC with a ton of notoriety. The Trojans five-star defensive end was the No. 1 overall prospect according to Rivals in the 2026 class and one of the biggest recruiting wins in program history. Wafle was the crown jewel of USC's No. 1 class that became the first non-SEC school to finish atop the rankings since Miami in 2008.

It marked a significant shift in the programs recruiting efforts. At 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, the New Jersey native has a college ready frame and skillset. As a senior at Hun School, Wafle registered an eye-popping 23 sacks and 37 tackles for loss. In the Navy All-American Game, his three-sack performance earned him MVP honors.

Making an Impression Off the Field

USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle | USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle

All the accolades and size are impressive, but it’s his approach to the game and the way that he carries himself off the field that has also caught the attention of veteran players as they raved about him during USC’s Media Day.

“Seeing him come in as a freshman, he's super open-minded,” said senior defensive end Braylan Shelby. “Loves to learn from us, the older guys. He has a bunch of people he looks up to. Super heavy work ethic. I love the kid. He's become one of my best friends.”

Zuriah Fisher is entering his seventh season of college football. The Penn State transfer defensive end admitted in the spring that he’s never seen anything like Wafle in a true freshman, both on and off the field. His disciplined approach to his diet is something he has admired.

“He's gonna be a dog,” Fisher said. “He's strong, he takes care of his body.”

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sophomore defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart was in the same boat as Wafle a year ago. A highly touted out-of-state defensive lineman with sky high expectations in year one.

“Luke got his head forward. He is gonna be a first round draft pick,” Stewart said.

The praise on Monday didn't just come from his position group. Junior linebacker Desman Stephens echoed a similar sentiment about Wafle's talent on the field and his character off of it.

“He's a talented kid. He's strong as I don't know what,” Stephens said. “He's a great person off the field too. No ego, no character issues, nothing like that. He's just a great guy.”

How Luke Wafle Factors into Defensive End Room

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Wafle didn’t come to USC not to play significant snaps in year one. As mentioned before, Wafle’s physique if imposing.

“Dude's a freaking monster,” said redshirt sophomore linebacker Jadyn Walker.

Kameryn Crawford and Shelby have both played a ton of college football. They finished first and second on the team in sacks respectively. However, they’re going to have to send off Wafle, who could very much be a day one starter when the Trojans host San Jose State on Aug. 29.

Southern Cal has invested the past several recruiting classes and in the transfer portal to in build a defensive front that can wreak havoc in the Big Ten and Wafle is one of the players at the center of that vision.

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