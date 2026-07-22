USC Five-Star Freshman Luke Wafle Connects with Trojans Legend

USC five-star freshman defensive end Luke Wafle is one of the programs biggest recruiting wins in recent memory.

Wafle, No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class, was the crown jewel of the Trojans No. 1 class. This month, the New Jersey native took part in the Sack Summitt, a three-day invite-only event, hosted by current NFL players Von Miller, Maxx Crosby and Cam Jordan in Las Vegas. Sophomore defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart was in-attendance as well.

USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle | USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle

At the premier event, Wafle was able to connect with a Trojan legend, former All-American linebacker Willie McGinest. The three-time Super Bowl champion is part of an impressive lineage of players that wore No. 55, an iconic number for the program.

In an interaction between to the two, McGinest brought up the new state-of-the-art facility that is set to open this month, The Bloom Football Performance Center, and USC’s recruiting class.

USC five-star freshman defensive end Luke Wafle connecting with Trojan legend Willie McGinest



(🎥@WillieMcGinest on IG) pic.twitter.com/veLDjdfMAY — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) July 19, 2026

“Y’all got the fancy new toys and all that. Y’all got to come out the gate. They went and all the guys like y’all, No. 1 recruiting class,” McGinest said.

Southern Cal signed 34 recruits, the biggest recruiting class in program history. In addition to Wafle, it’s a class that is primed to make an immediate impact in the fall.

USC Trojans' Tough 2026 Schedule

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during a time out against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The two also briefly talked about the Trojans upcoming schedule in the video. Wafle stated “We have a good schedule” and McGinest responded, “You got a tough schedule, which is good.”

USC faces one of college football’s toughest schedules in 2026 with home games against Oregon, Washington and Ohio State, and road matchups against Penn State and Indiana, the defending national champions.

Indiana, Ohio State and Oregon were three of the top five seeds in last year’s College Football Playoff. All three return loaded rosters. There’s a very good chance Washington is undefeated and a top 25 team when they head to the Coliseum on Oct. 3 to renew a longtime West Coast matchup.

Penn State presents a massive road test for USC. It is also very likely to be the Nittany Lions “White Out” game, one of the most hostile environments in the sport, when the Trojans make the cross-country trip on Oct. 10.

USC coach Lincoln Riley heads into a pressure packed fifth season at the helm. This season provides a golden opportunity for him to make a statement and signal a massive change in the direction of the program with several marquee matchups.

What Luke Wafle Brings to the Table

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, Wafle arrived on campus with a college ready physique, work ethic and discipline. Penn State transfer Zuriah Fisher enters his seventh season and admitted in the spring he’s never seen anything like Wafle from a true freshman. He also applauded the way Wafle takes care of his body with a clean diet.

As a senior, Wafle registered a jaw-dropping 23 sacks and 37 tackles for loss. He followed it up with a three-sack performance in the Navy All-American honors, which earned him MVP honors.

Southern Cal is in need of a more consistent pass rush. And with quarterbacks such as Oregon’s Dante Moore, Washington’s Demond Williams, Ohio State’s Julian Sayin and Indiana’s Josh Hoover on the schedule, the Trojans have to be able to affect the position.

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