One Key Question for USC Defensive End Luke Wafle Before Freshman Season

When USC landed Hun School (N.J.) five-star edge Luke Wafle last summer, it was one of the biggest recruiting wins in program history.

Wafle made his first-ever visit to Southern Cal last April. And at the time, the Trojans were very much a long shot heading into the summer. A cross-country trip from defensive end coach Shaun Nua and former defensive tackles coach Eric Henderson the following month changed everything.

USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle | USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle

Wafle locked in an official visit with USC, and after a return trip to Los Angeles last June, they were able to land the highly coveted defensive end over Ohio State in an intense recruiting battle that went down to the very last hour.

Wafle finished as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class, according to Rivals, after a stellar senior season. Heading into his freshman year, there is one major question surrounding Wafle.

Can he upgrade the Trojans defensive front in year one?

Luke Wafle Turns Heads in the Spring

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Almost everyone in the media had the same reaction when they got their first look at Wafle this spring. It was hard to believe the 6-6, 265-pound Wafle was an early enrollee freshman.

His chiseled frame mirrored that of a veteran in the NFL. Even his teammates were in awe of the uber-talented freshman’s physique.

“I think he got like six percent body fat or something like that, it's insane,” said seventh-year senior defensive end Zuriah Fisher in the spring. “He got a six pack, he like 265. I've never seen that from a freshman, especially coming in. You'll probably see that later, like when they’re older, but I never seen a freshman come in and be that size and have a six pack at his weight. He's definitely doing a good job.”

Wafle is disciplined in with everything he does. Fisher described the Trojans defensive end as a “pro when it comes to taking care of his body.”

The New Jersey native received rave reviews coming out of spring practice. He's an alpha on the field and possesses the size and skill set to make an immediate impact on USC’s defensive front this fall.

How Luke Wafle Factors into Defensive End Room

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) reacts after sacking Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Junior Kameryn Crawford, who led the team in sacks last season, and senior Braylan Shelby, who finished second, have been part-time starters the past two seasons.

Those two could very much become the two full-time starters in the fall, but not without a strong push from Wafle. And then keeping Wafle out of the starting lineup for the entire season is another thing.

USC is in need of a more consistent pass rush. One that could create problems as they prepare to face an impressive group of quarterbacks in 2026, headlined by Oregon’s Dante Moore, Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, Washington’s Demond Williams Jr. and Indiana’s Josh Hoover.

Wafle put together a dominant senior season where he registered 23 sacks. He then validated it in the Navy All-American Bowl when he registered three sacks and earned MVP honors. Wafle has a natural ability to rush the passer, and the Trojans wouldn’t hesitate to put him in the starting lineup over a pair of season upperclassman if he can provide just that.

Fisher is another player who will factor into the defensive end rotation. And defensive tackle Jide Abasiri has the versatility to play end as well. Redshirt freshman Jadyn Ramos, and freshmen Simote Katoanga and Braeden Jones create depth.

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