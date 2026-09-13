Two Freshmen Share MVP Honors in USC's Win Over Louisiana

Tight end Mark Bowman was a high-priority recruiting target for No. 12 USC in the 2026 class. When the Trojans assembled an All-Star personnel staff and hired inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage in January of last year, they went all-in on Bowman.

The five-star recruit from national powerhouse Mater Dei in Santa Ana proved why against Louisiana in week 2.

Breakout Performance for Local Star

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with tight end Mark Bowman (19) after scoring on a 9-yard touchdown pass against the San Jose State Spartans in the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowman's blocking efforts caught the attention of those that saw the Trojans' week 0 win over San Jose State. Each week, Bowman has become more involved in the passing game, and it all came together on Saturday night.

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava found Bowman early and often in the first half. The two connected for Bowman's first career touchdown on the second possession of the game. Later that quarter, Bowman showed off his athleticism as he hurdled two defenders to pick up 35 yards.

Bowman was compared to former Georgia All-American tight end Brock Bowers throughout the recruiting process and has begun to quickly validate it.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) leaps over Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns cornerback Avery Demery (10) and defensive lineman Priest Ashe (0) on a 35-yard reception in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maiava connected with Bowman for his second touchdown in the second quarter when he flexed out wide, displaying his position flexibility, and hauled in a 9-yard touchdown pass. The freshman tight end took a hard hit and landed awkwardly in the end zone.

Bowman was tended to on the field by the training staff for an extended period of time before jogging off the field and immediately returning to action. In the first half, Bowman caught six passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns.

The tight end position became a big part of the Trojans' offense for the first time in Lincoln Riley's tenure last season and a reliable target for Maiava. Bowman is the most talented player Riley has had at the position in quite some time, and he shined inside the Coliseum in week 2.

Trent Mosley Delivers Another Memorable Performance

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball on an 86-yard punt return against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stop if you have heard this before. USC freshman receiver Trent Mosley turned heads across the country with a masterful performance.

Mosley has not only stepped into 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon's role on offense, but he also took over punt return duties. Late in the second quarter, Mosley broke several tackles and returned a punt 86 yards for a touchdown.

Mosley also got it done on offense. In the third quarter, Maiava connected with Mosley, who rose up over a defender for a 21-yard touchdown. Mosley has now caught a touchdown in each of his first three games, raising his total to four for the season.

It's still the first month of the season, but the Santa Margarita (Calif.) product is making a strong case not just for Big Ten Freshman of the Year but National Freshman of the Year honors.

Freshman receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt caught three passes for 43 yards and a touchdown. Once again, the trio of former Trinity League stars were the stars on offense. The Trojans' first five touchdowns were by Bowman, Mosley, and Dixon-Wyatt.

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