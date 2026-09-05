Biggest Winners and Losers from USC's Win Over Fresno State

Safe to say the vibes for the No. 14 USC Trojans’ 39-0 win over the Fresno State Bulldogs were different. The passing game opened up while the defense showed how tough and physical they can be. That said, there were some winners and losers during the war.

Winner: Mark Bowman

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with tight end Mark Bowman (19) after scoring on a 9-yard touchdown pass against the San Jose State Spartans in the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout fall camp, the five-star freshman saw limited action due to an undisclosed injury. Lincoln Riley and the Trojans’ coaching staff continued to monitor the injury in Week 0, limiting the amount of routes Bowman went out for, but he still showed promise as a blocker.

For Week 1, the training wheels look to have come off. In the first half, Bowman recorded three receptions for 30 yards.

Loser: Play Calling (First Half)

This is another case of a lower case “L” loser. 30 points in the first half is undeniable, but it was a bit sloppy. Went 2-4 on third downs, 1-2 on fourth downs – which was only converted due to the hands of Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. The offense also had two turnovers – a fumble and turnover-on-downs. The Trojans' defense did its job in giving the offense plenty of opportunities to put points on the board.

There was some conservative play-calling at first until Riley allowed his signal caller to sling it, which leads to the next winner of the game.

Winner: Jayden Maiava

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates after a touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Week 0, Maiava was absolutely surgical, going 25-for-29, 286 passing yards, and three total touchdowns. The only knock on the performance was that it was a lot of quick reads, short-yardage pickups, and not many deep routes, due in large part to the young receiving corps for the day.

It was a different story for the first half of action in Week 1. Maiava had six passes that went for 20-plus yards, including a 68-yard touchdown to true freshman Trent Mosley. Maiava went on to finish the first half going 17-for-18, 284 passing yards, and three touchdowns. In short, if your quarterback led the FBS in downfield passes, let him rip it.

Maiava finished his day by the middle of the third quarter after getting roughed up – which should have put Riley in the loser section. Final stat line: 23-for-25 (92 percent completion percentage), 349 passing yards, and three touchdowns.

Winner: Trent Mosley and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt

The two starting true freshmen had themselves a day.

Mosley is the first back-to-back winner of the week for the 2026 season. His first play was a 68-yard touchdown, and he didn’t look back after that. Mosley went on to record four receptions for 104 yards and two scores.

Facing fourth-and-five, Maiava went to Dixon-Wyatt. Despite the tight coverage, Dixon-Wyatt came down with the 31-yard pickup, the signifier that he was going to be making plays today. He went on to record six receptions for 102 yards through three quarters.

Loser: Second and Third Rotation Players

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Shahn Alston (22) celebrates with wide receiver Tron Baker (85) after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run against the San Jose State Spartans in the fourth quarter half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe subconsciously, Riley left in the starters in a little bit longer to make sure the game didn’t look closer than what it actually was. The end result being not many looks at promising pieces or second- and third-year players.

On offense, Ethan “Boobie Feaster” was limited to one reception for four yards. Tron Baker also recorded one reception (27 yards). On defense, the full unit found themselves getting marched on. Perhaps that was one side of the ball that could have used a few starters.

Winner: Defense

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after an incomplete pass by Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Mandal (7) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two-word summary for the defense’s first-half performance: lights out. Held the Bulldogs scoreless, allowed only four first downs, 13 rushing yards, 38 receiving yards, forced and recovered a fumble, got an interception and a safety –the first time since 2022. Key contributors in the first half were Jide Abasiri and Kennedy Urlacher.

Despite recording one tackle and a hurry in the half, Abasiri was physicality incarnate. His highlight play was when he bulldozed Fresno State’s lineman, forcing an intentional grounding. He also played a key role in Urlacher’s safety by flushing out the quarterback. Urlacher was flying all over the field as well – two tackles for loss and the aforementioned safety.

The nickelbacks in general were key for the defense. Alex Graham led the defense in tackles – four total, one tackle for loss (loss of eight yards) – while Urlacher finished with a total of three, two tackles for loss. Linebacker Deven Bryant was commanding the middle of the field as well, with four total tackles.

By the final whistle, the defense completed the shutout while posting seven tackles for loss, five sacks, three quarterback hits, an interception, a forced fumble, and limiting the Bulldogs to 116 total yards.

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