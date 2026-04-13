USC Trojans Freshman Already Receiving National Attention

The USC Trojans signed the best recruiting class in the country for the 2026 cycle, and the Trojans' highest-rated cornerback prospect Elbert Hill IV is already making an impression.

While most college programs prefer experienced defensive backs, Hill has the talent to make an immediate impact. According to Rivals' rankings, Hill enters USC as the No. 48 overall recruit in the class of 2026, and he is ranked as the No. 5 cornerback prospect.

Hoban’s Elbert Hill IV (1) expresses some frustration after a missed interception attempt against Walsh in an OHSAA Division II regional final, Nov. 21, 2025, at Bearcats Stadium in Bedford, Ohio. | Andrew Dolph / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hill was on campus for USC's spring practices as an early enrollee, giving him more time to adjust to the college game as well as learn Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson's system. While the Trojans have some depth in the secondary, but Hill could play his way into the rotation after a productive spring.

USC posted a video of Hill intercepting a pass in spring practice, and it could be the first of many for the Trojans freshman inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Elbert Hill Scouting Report

ESPN's Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill recently included Hill as part of the top freshman defensive backs in college football, and they offered an in-depth scouting report:

"It's a general practice to put a premium on height when it comes to the cornerback position, but in this case, Hill is a bit distinct. Though he's just above 5-10, he possesses a rare 6-3 wingspan that compensates and gives him length. He possesses outstanding ball skills, can play on the inside and the outside, is a dynamic return specialist who makes plays on the ball," wrote Haubert and Luginbill.

Hoban's Elbert Hill IV outruns Barberton's Trent DeWitt to score a touchdown during a Division II regional quarterfinal, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. | Mike Cardew / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Speed, explosiveness and short-area quickness are huge strengths for him, and new USC defensive coordinator Gary Patterson has always valued speed and explosiveness ahead of size, and will find the right spot on the perimeter for Hill," Haubert and Luginbill continued.

While USC has increased their recruiting efforts in California, Hill was one of the top prospects from the state of Ohio in his recruiting class, and he's one of the high-profile freshmen not from California.

Other defensive back recruits from California like Brandon Lockhart and Madden Riordan have also joined the team, but Hill seems to have the most potential of the group. For USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans coaching staff, adding a recruit of Hill's caliber from the Midwest while continuing to prioritize West Coast recruiting represents the best-case scenario.

USC Trojans Secondary Outlook

The Trojans brought in transfer cornerback Jontez Williams, and both cornerbacks Alex Graham and RJ Sermons are in their second year in the program. Playing defensive back often requires experience, but USC has trusted younger athletes in the secondary with the most recent example being Graham, who started two games and appeared in five last season.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (27) safety Christian Pierce (24) cornerback Decarlos Nicholson (17) and safety Kennedy Urlacher (28) celebrate after Iowa Hawkeyes turn the ball over on fourth down during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Graham's debut with USC was expected to come sooner after an offseason injury to Trojans cornerback Prophet Brown, but Graham suffered an injury of his own that shortened his freshman season.

Other Trojans defensive backs will look to take the next step, including redshirt sophomores Carrington Pierce and Chasen Johnson.