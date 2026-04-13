Spring Practice Creates Intrigue for USC Trojans at One Key Position

USC’s cornerback room lost three of its top four players from last season to graduation or the transfer portal.

However, the Trojans have reloaded at the position in cornerback coach Trovon Reed’s second season and they arguably have more talent in the room right now than at any other point in the Lincoln Riley era.

Cornerbacks Standout in Spring Practice

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After playing just nine snaps as a true freshman and working as a reserve the first couple of games this past season, Marcelles Williams made his first career start on the road in week 3 against Purdue and never relinquished his spot.

The redshirt sophomore was a blue-chip recruit in the 2024 class, and it’s been a steady improvement for the former St. John Bosco (Calif.) standout.

“Marcelles has improved a lot,” Riley said. “I think this stretch of practice is the best ball that he's played. He's getting stronger and faster, and his body is just continuing to mature. Really liked what we've seen out of him.”

RJ Sermons elected to reclassify from the 2026 to the 2025 class and enroll late last summer in a strategic move to prepare him for this spring. He’s noticeably bigger than when he first stepped foot on campus, which is a credit to strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Sermons adds tremendous size to the room. He was a talented sprinter in high school, and it translates to the field. The local product put together a good month of practice in the spring.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sermons was originally the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class, while freshman Elbert “Rock” Hill was the No. 1 cornerback in the class according to ESPN. Hill is an Ohio native and a phenomenal athlete that turned heads immediately in the spring. He could make an impact in the return game as well.

His technique and fluidity are impressive for any player, not just a freshman. Everything is quick. He was a ballhawk in high school, evident by his nine interceptions his senior season.

“He really is aggressive in terms of having a feel for making plays on the ball at that position,” Riley said. “Some corners are out there just to cover and some guys are out there actually trying to really make plays on the ball.”

Freshmen Brandon Lockhart and Jayden Crowder are two highly competitive local recruits that create depth at the position and had bright moments of their own this spring. Oklahoma State transfer Carrington Pierce rounds out the room.

Returning from Injuries

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Corey Smith (12) reaches for a ball in front of USC Trojans cornerback Chasen Johnson (21) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

USC made a big splash in the transfer portal when they landed former Iowa State cornerback Jontez Williams, the No. 1 cornerback in the portal according to 247Sports. Williams brings plenty of experience having appeared in 32 games in his collegiate career. The redshirt senior is recovering from a torn ACL injury he suffered late last September.

Chasen Johnson was the Trojans big addition in the portal last spring. Johnson came over from UCF with Reed and was expected to compete for a starting job. However, the redshirt sophomore missed most of fall camp and the season opener with a knee injury. He saw action in two games before having season-ending surgery on that knee.

Both players have posted videos on their social media showcasing their progression this spring and are expected to be fully cleared this summer.

Position Battle Heading into Fall Camp

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) breaks up a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The return of Jontez and Johnson creates more intrigue at the position heading into the season.

It’s a battle that is unlikely to be settled when the season opener in late August rolls around, as was the case last season. And with three games against Group of Five opponents, USC can use those live reps to decide what their starting lineup could look like before entering Big Ten play against Rutgers in week 4.