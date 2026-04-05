This Four-Star Linebacker Recruit Could Be USC Trojans Next Breakout Star

USC fans are beaming with excitement over the Trojans 2026 No. 1-ranked recruiting class that is set to arrive at a critical point in coach Lincoln Riley’s coaching tenure. Trojan fans are hopeful that with the return of top contributors and the arrival of the No. 1 recruiting class, the 2026 season will be the year USC finally breaks through and reaches the College Football Playoff.

While there are many talented pieces in USC’s 2026 recruiting class, there are several that stand out and could make the ultimate difference for the Trojans next season. One of those players who could make a difference for the Trojans next season is linebacker Talanoa Ili, who is rated as a four-star linebacker recruit out of Kahuku High School in Hawaii.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with players during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker is also rated as the No. 97 overall player nationally and ranked No. 2 in the state of Hawaii. According to ESPN’s scouting report, Ili has exceptional athleticism and can excel at linebacker, nickel, and edge positions for the Trojans.

Four-Star Talanoa Ili Joins Talented Group of USC Trojans Linebackers

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Ili has also shown an ability to shed blocks against bigger offensive linemen, which has allowed for open-field tackles, especially on mobile quarterbacks that have given USC’s defense problems in the past, per ESPN’s scouting report.

Last season, the linebacker position for the Trojans was the youngest and most inexperienced on the Trojans roster. Ili is set to join a linebacker room that returns starters Desman Stephens II and Jadyn Walker. Stephens was one of the top leaders for USC’s defense last season, leading the Trojans with 89 total tackles and one forced fumble.

Walker could take a major step forward at linebacker for USC next season, as he recorded 33 total tackles and one sack in 2025.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Jadyn Walker (31) reacts after a stop against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

In addition to the return of Stephens and Walker, along with the arrival of Ili, USC also brings in Washington transfer linebacker Deven Bryant to add depth at the linebacker position. In his three seasons with the Huskies, Bryant recorded 69 total tackles.

All four linebackers have the potential to see their talents grow as USC prepares for its first season under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, who Trojan fans expect to bring new energy and toughness to the team’s defense.

USC Trojans Defense Major Key Entering 2026 Season

Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This upcoming season, USC is expected to face a gauntlet of a Big Ten schedule. Defensive play under Gary Patterson is the key for the Trojans to reach their championship goals. Last season, the Trojans went 0-3 in their most important road games, which they can’t afford to allow to happen in 2026.

Key road matchups for the Trojans on their 2026 schedule include games against the Penn State Nittany Lions, defending national champions Indiana Hoosiers, and the Crosstown Rivalry with the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl to close out the regular season.

After going undefeated last season at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Trojans are scheduled to face the Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes at home next season, two games that could decide the Big Ten title race.