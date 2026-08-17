How USC's Gary Patterson is Fully Maximizing Trojans Defender Alex Graham
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One of the reasons there’s a lot of optimism around new USC Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson is because of his history when it comes to player development during his time at TCU.
Patterson turned non-blue-chip recruits into All-Americans and first round picks and USC players have felt the impact of Patterson when it comes to making a jump from last year to this year.
Alex Graham’s Position Flexibility Bolsters Secondary
Graham stepped into the starting nickel role late last season as a true freshman after a series of injuries to the backend of the Trojans defense.
He was able to get accustomed to the college game and his confidence grew each week. This offseason, he’s noticeably added muscle working under the guidance of strength coach Trumain Carroll. On the field, Patterson has his handprints on every position unit but his speciality is defensive backs.
“I feel like he’s just bringing my complete self out of me,” Graham said. “Every aspect, as far as playing the run, my technique, guarding the slot, playing outside. I got outside leverage, keeping that leverage.”
Graham’s biggest strengths are his IQ, it’s one of reason why he was slotted to be a day one starter last season before an injury cost him the first half of the year, and his position versatility. In the Alamo Bowl, Graham played nickel and safety, and it’s what he’s going to do in 2026.
The Detroit native has taken reps at both positions in fall camp, so has junior Kennedy Urlacher. The two of them are battling for the starting nickel job, which has become a premium position in football, and it particularly plays a big role in Patterson’s defense.
Whether or not Graham plays more nickel or safety in the fall will come into focus once the season begins but his ability to be a chess piece in Patterson’s defense is incredibly valuable.
Learning from Veteran Defensive Backs
As Graham navigates two positions, he’s been able to lean on a pair of veteran safeties in sixth year senior Prophet Brown and senior Christian Pierce.
Brown is one of the most experienced players on the roster, having appeared in 39 games in his career. The Sacramento native has shared a room with multiple All-American and All-Conference teammates. So has Pierce, who has appeared in 36 career games, including nine starts last season.
The two of them have been able to pass on knowledge and hold Graham accountable in practice.
“If I'm messing up on something they help me, if I got a question they help me with that,” Graham said.
Graham is still a young player himself as he enters his second year in the program. But with the Trojans signing a big 2026 recruiting class, which includes 33 new freshmen, Graham has stepped up in helping bring them along.
"Just taking them under my wing, making sure they're doing right, make sure they know the plays," Graham said.
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Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.Follow khollowell_