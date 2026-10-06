USC Defensive End Luke Wafle's Latest Performance Has College Football Buzzing

It’s no surprise that No. 19 USC Trojans defensive end Luke Wafle was going to be a key player on defensive coordinator Gary Patterson’s squad. Each week, Trojan fans are getting the chance to see more of his talent.

Saturday night’s game against the Washington Huskies is one that Wafle will likely remember. The coveted freshman from New Jersey had a stellar performance against the Washington Huskies, including recording the first sack of his collegiate career as a Trojan.

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) runs the ball against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His performance earned him the Big Ten Freshman Player of the Week. It’s the first Big Ten weekly award of his career.

Luke Wafle’s Impressive Performance Against Washington

Wafle recorded five total tackles, including four solo tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack.

It looked like his first career sack would come as early as the second quarter. However, a facemask penalty overturned that.

The snap sailed over Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr.’s head, causing him to backtrack and scoop up the ball. Just as he corralled it, Wafle had made his way to him and brought him down for the sack.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Big Ten Network female sideline reporter Caroline Hendershot interviews Southern California Trojans defensive end Luke Wafle (94) after the game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only, the referees had noticed Wafle pulled on Williams’ facemask when he tackled him, erasing the play.

Wafle had to wait until the pivotal fourth quarter to accomplish it.

With a five-point lead under four minutes to play, USC’s defense was trying to stop Williams and his offense from scoring.

Luke Wafle earns Big Ten Freshman of the Week Honors for his performance against the Huskies



5️⃣ TKLs 4️⃣ Solo Stops 2️⃣ TFLs 1️⃣ Sack. pic.twitter.com/5RgvvyAsXz — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) October 5, 2026

On a first downplay, Williams, looking to pass, stepped up and out of the pocket. Wafle overpowered the Huskies’ offensive lineman, Geirean Hatchett, and got to Williams for the sack.

“It was good. It was long time coming. It’s like a weight off my shoulders,” Wafle said. “You not only have to beat the man in front of you, but you have to be aware of where (Williams) is at all times. He’s very slippery, and it was a good challenge for our d-line.”

Luke Wafle Standout Final Drive

During the Huskies’ final possession, the Trojans were against the fence, guarding a 25-21 lead. Wafle stepped up and recorded three tackles during that span, including a sack.

Even after Wafle’s milestone, Williams managed to move his offense past midfield with a little over two minutes to go.

Just after the two-minute timeout, Wafle got to Williams again for a tackle for loss, wrapping up Williams as he attempted to run with the ball.

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) walks off the field after a loss to the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wafle’s stellar plays helped the Trojans seal the win over Washington.

“The bounce back is huge for us, especially as a defense. We wanted to play a lot better collectively,” Wafle said.

He currently leads the Trojans in tackles for loss with 4.5 and is among the top three in total tackles with 22.

This will likely not be the last time fans hear Wafle’s name this season or the last time he earns an award. As the Trojans prepare for their next road matchup against Penn State, the pressure mounts as the young Wafle goes into a tough environment in Happy Valley.

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