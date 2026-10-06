USC Defensive End Luke Wafle's Latest Performance Has College Football Buzzing
In this story:
It’s no surprise that No. 19 USC Trojans defensive end Luke Wafle was going to be a key player on defensive coordinator Gary Patterson’s squad. Each week, Trojan fans are getting the chance to see more of his talent.
Saturday night’s game against the Washington Huskies is one that Wafle will likely remember. The coveted freshman from New Jersey had a stellar performance against the Washington Huskies, including recording the first sack of his collegiate career as a Trojan.
His performance earned him the Big Ten Freshman Player of the Week. It’s the first Big Ten weekly award of his career.
Luke Wafle’s Impressive Performance Against Washington
Wafle recorded five total tackles, including four solo tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack.
It looked like his first career sack would come as early as the second quarter. However, a facemask penalty overturned that.
The snap sailed over Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr.’s head, causing him to backtrack and scoop up the ball. Just as he corralled it, Wafle had made his way to him and brought him down for the sack.
Only, the referees had noticed Wafle pulled on Williams’ facemask when he tackled him, erasing the play.
Wafle had to wait until the pivotal fourth quarter to accomplish it.
With a five-point lead under four minutes to play, USC’s defense was trying to stop Williams and his offense from scoring.
On a first downplay, Williams, looking to pass, stepped up and out of the pocket. Wafle overpowered the Huskies’ offensive lineman, Geirean Hatchett, and got to Williams for the sack.
“It was good. It was long time coming. It’s like a weight off my shoulders,” Wafle said. “You not only have to beat the man in front of you, but you have to be aware of where (Williams) is at all times. He’s very slippery, and it was a good challenge for our d-line.”
Luke Wafle Standout Final Drive
During the Huskies’ final possession, the Trojans were against the fence, guarding a 25-21 lead. Wafle stepped up and recorded three tackles during that span, including a sack.
Even after Wafle’s milestone, Williams managed to move his offense past midfield with a little over two minutes to go.
Just after the two-minute timeout, Wafle got to Williams again for a tackle for loss, wrapping up Williams as he attempted to run with the ball.
Wafle’s stellar plays helped the Trojans seal the win over Washington.
“The bounce back is huge for us, especially as a defense. We wanted to play a lot better collectively,” Wafle said.
He currently leads the Trojans in tackles for loss with 4.5 and is among the top three in total tackles with 22.
This will likely not be the last time fans hear Wafle’s name this season or the last time he earns an award. As the Trojans prepare for their next road matchup against Penn State, the pressure mounts as the young Wafle goes into a tough environment in Happy Valley.
Sign up to our free newsletter andfollow us on Facebook, andXfor the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Cristian Vasquez is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and a Los Angeles native. After graduating from Long Beach State in 2022, he joined the Southern California News Group covering high school sports for the Long Beach Press Telegram. Most recently, he graduated from USC Annenberg with a master's degree in Specialized Journalism where he had the privilege of covering USC athletics for Annenberg Media. His work has also been featured in several news outlets including the OC Register, Santa Monica Daily Press, Whittier Daily News, among others. In his spare time, Cristian enjoys going out on hikes, hanging out with friends, or trying out new coffee shops in the city.Follow cristianjv_