Three USC Injuries That Will Benefit From Trojans Bye Week

The No. 19 USC Trojans (6-1 overall, 3-1 Big Ten) enter their first of two bye weeks this season with the opportunity to regroup after their biggest win of the season over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Five games remain between the Trojans and a CFP spot for the first time in program history under coach Lincoln Riley, and during the bye week, these USC players who have been dealing with injuries will look to heal up before the most important stretch of their season.

Mark Bowman, Tight End

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Ty Morris (10) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

True freshman tight end Mark Bowman has been absent from the Trojans' offense in the last two games against the Washington Huskies and Penn State Nittany Lions with an undisclosed injury.

Getting Bowman back involved in the Trojans' offense will be pivotal for their final stretch of the regular season, especially in their games against ranked opponents, including the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31), No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14), and No. 12 UCLA Bruins (Nov. 28).

A former five-star tight end from nearby Mater Dei High School, Bowman is considered one of USC’s top rising stars. In the five games this season for the Trojans, Bowman has recorded 21 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 9.7 yards per catch.

The bye week allows Bowman to heal from his undisclosed injury before the Trojans face another road test on Saturday, Oct. 24, against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.

Jide Abasiri, Defensive Tackle

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson (14) celebrates with defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) and safety Kennedy Urlacher (9) after a defensive play against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the Trojans' top pieces on their defensive line, Jide Abasiri played only one snap in USC’s win over the Nittany Lions. Entering the game against Penn State, Abasiri was questionable with a leg injury and will use the bye week to rest up before the Trojans face the Badgers.

So far this season, Abasiri has been one of the top defensive leaders with 16 total tackles and one sack. Over his three-year career with the Trojans, Abasiri has also collected 50 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble for USC.

While the performance of their secondary will play a major role in the Trojans reaching their CFP goals, the play of the defensive line, including Abasiri, Luke Wafle, and Jahkeem Stewart, will also be a factor in USC reaching the championship stage in their fifth season under Riley.

Jahkeem Stewart, Defensive Tackle

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he returned from a foot injury he suffered this offseason, defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart has remained questionable on several of the Trojans' Big Ten availability reports since their 41-27 loss to the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Since his return against the Ducks, Stewart has recorded five total tackles for the Trojans. Continuing to heal during the bye week could set up a season-high road performance against the Badgers.

The Trojans and Badgers will kick off at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, in primetime at 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on NBC.

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