Ranking USC Trojans Remaining Five Games From Easiest to Hardest

The No. 19 USC Trojans College Football Playoff dreams are still very much alive. With a 6-1 record, the Trojans enter their first bye week of the season fresh off one of their most signature wins in their five-year tenure under coach Lincoln Riley, beating the Penn State Nittany Lions 31-23 at Beaver Stadium.

Entering their first of two bye weeks this season, the Trojans approach their final five-game stretch of the regular season, with three matchups coming against ranked opponents that could determine USC’s CFP aspirations.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass during a warmup prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Trojans enter the bye week, here’s a ranking of USC’s final five regular-season games from easiest to hardest.

5. vs. Maryland Terrapins (Nov. 21)

Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley reacts in the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Oct. 10, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Trojans' easiest remaining game on the schedule will be on Senior Day against the Maryland Terrapins at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Entering Week 7, the Terrapins are among the worst teams in the Big Ten, with a 2-4 overall record and are 0-3 in Big Ten play.

By the end of the season, depending on how the Terrapins play, coach Mike Locksley is likely out of a job. The Trojans will send their seniors out in style with a double-digit win over the Terrapins on Nov. 21.

4. at Wisconsin Badgers (Oct. 24)

Oct 3, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another road test is on the Trojans' radar exiting the bye week, as they’ll face the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 24 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers have caught some by surprise this season as they enter their primetime road matchup against the No. 12 UCLA Bruins, 4-1 and 2-0 in Big Ten play, with conference wins over the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Michigan State Spartans.

Despite their recent struggles under coach Luke Fickell, Camp Randall Stadium has always been a tough road environment for Big Ten teams, and that will hold on Saturday as the Trojans will experience it for the first time.

Last season, despite finishing 4-8, the Badgers knocked off two top-25 teams, No. 21 Illinois and No. 23 Washington. Now, this time, with an improved roster, the Badgers look to do the same against the Trojans and dismantle their CFP aspirations.

3. at No. 12 UCLA Bruins (Nov. 28)

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney watches a replay during the second half in a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Crosstown Rivalry between USC and UCLA never disappoints, but this year’s matchup could hold special meaning with both teams ranked in the AP Top 25. New coach Bob Chesney has turned the Bruins around overnight, as UCLA is undefeated at 5-0 and ranked No. 12 in the AP Top 25 poll after its 17-15 upset win over the previously No. 13-ranked Oregon Ducks in Week 6.

Depending on whether they win their other four matchups, the result of this year’s Crosstown Rivalry matchup between the Trojans and Bruins could hold massive CFP implications.

The Bruins being without starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava for the remainder of the season certainly helps the Trojans' chances of retaining the Victory Bell for a third consecutive year, but UCLA still has a talented running back trio featuring Wayne Knight, Anthony Woods, and Jaivian Thomas that will challenge the Trojans' rush defense.

2. at No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14)

Oct 10, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti walks into the stadium before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the Trojans' toughest remaining road games this season will come on Nov. 14 in Bloomington against the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers. It’ll be the first time the Trojans face the Hoosiers as a Big Ten opponent, and depending on how the Halloween matchup with the Buckeyes goes, the result of this game could decide the Trojans' CFP aspirations.

Despite showing flaws this season, the defending national champions are still considered among the top teams in college football, with a talented offense featuring quarterback Josh Hoover, wide receivers Nick Marsh and Charlie Becker, and running back Turbo Richard.

1. vs. No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31)

Oct 10, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two of the Big Ten’s best offenses will face off at the Coliseum in what should be a Halloween classic. While offense will play a major role in which team comes out on top, the game will also be defensive coordinator Gary Patterson and USC’s defense's biggest test of the season.

While the Trojans' defense has shown some signs of improvement, the struggles continue, especially in the secondary. Facing a talented quarterback, Julian Sayin, and arguably the best player in college football, Jeremiah Smith, the Trojans' defense faces a tough fight.

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