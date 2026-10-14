Lincoln Riley Drops Honest Reaction to USC Trojans' Bye Week Timing

Saturday, Oct. 17 presents one first for the No. 19 USC Trojans.

There's no road trip, or even a home game. USC finally takes a breather following a rigid seven-game stretch.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How USC and coach Lincoln Riley will approach the bye week rose as a major topic of discussion on Oct. 13, which the leader of the Trojans addressed to the media.

Approach USC Will Take for 2026 Bye Week

Riley already believes the rest week comes in great timing.

"It's going to help us a lot. It already has," Riley said. "We definitely felt the impact of it. I mean, our team has our advantages and therefore, we're better because of it already."

Riley understands that the schedule USC plays leads to knicks, bruises and soreness.

"That's the impact of it. It will be felt even more because when guys bodies start to wear down, all the reps and leaks start to stack upon one another and the ability to recover."

Benefit of Bloom Performance Center Comes Into Play for USC

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (8) runs the ball against the Washington Huskies during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley, though, sees one more benefit from the rest week: Players utilizing the all-new Bloom Performance Center to their advantage.

"Another piece of Bloom is it makes' guys' lives so much more efficient than what it was in the John McKay era," Riley said. "And you're also conserving time that you can put into your film study, into sleep and into your school. It all adds up one way or another. Either in a good or bad way.

"And Bloom helps add it all up in a good way," Riley continued. "So well definitely lean on the recovery here throughout the week. And down the home stretch, for sure."

Now more than ever, USC's crystallized new facility comes in handy during a period when this team is recovering from facing Penn State, Oregon, Washington and Rutgers to start Big Ten Conference play.

Rougher Stretch On Deck for USC

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) extends the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So USC will only have five games left now that the Trojans have reached the halfway point of the 2026 campaign.

But here's where the roughest stretch arrives once USC returns to the field after Oct. 17. Starting with USC's next hostile environment it heads to.

Oct 3, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers players run onto the field for warmups prior to the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Camp Randall in Wisconsin rises as one of the louder venues in the Big Ten and the nation next to Beaver Stadium. Granted, USC showed its well prepared for noisy environments, as proven by its performance against Penn State. Still, the Badgers are in stronger shape now under coach Luke Fickell and could be 5-1 for this matchup, especially if Wisconsin hands UCLA its first loss of the 2026 season on Oct. 17.

But Wisconsin isn't the only hurdle. No. 4 Ohio State arrives in Los Angeles on Halloween night and brings two potential Heisman Trophy contenders: quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Then USC heads to Bloomington to face the defending national champions, Indiana, to kick off November. It should be mentioned that rival UCLA could very well enter the Rose Bowl undefeated for its Nov. 28 showdown with the Trojans.

Hence why the rest period becomes paramount at this point considering what lies ahead.

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