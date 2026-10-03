USC Trojans Injury Report vs. Washington Huskies

No. 18 USC is dealing with a rash of injuries as they head into their week 5 matchup against Washington on Saturday, Oct. 3.

It’s only the start of October, but once again a big storyline for the Trojans is having to overcome numerous key injuries.

Injuries on Offense

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Star freshman receiver Trent Mosley is listed as doubtful on the injury report and USC will be without their starting slot for a third consecutive game.

According to sources close to the program, Mosley underwent a minor procedure on his knee. The Trojans travel to Penn State next Saturday and will have a bye the following week. The expectation is Mosley returns after that against Wisconsin on Oct. 24.

CBS Sports made it official on Friday night what has been reported since after the Rutgers game, that receiver Corey Simms is out for the year after taking a low hit in the fourth quarter of USC’s win over Rutgers in week 3.

With two of their starting receivers out, transfer Terrell Anderson and freshman Boobie Feaster were more involved in the Trojans offense against Oregon last week. Receiver is perhaps the deepest position unit on the roster and new players have stepped up in recent weeks.

The big injury news coming out of Southern Cal this week is freshman tight end Mark Bowman being listed as questionable. The former five-star recruit was a day one starter is second on the team in receptions and third in receiving yards. Tight end Nela Tupou has not played since week 1.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Ty Morris (10) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Transfer Tucker Ashcraft has been TE2 since making his season debut in week 2. Carson Tabaracci and Walter Matthews are the reserve tight ends. Both have appeared in all five games.

Hayden Treter was back in the starting lineup at left guard against Oregon but suffered an injury that led to him taking a cart into the locker room at halftime. Kaylon Miller has started the last two games and rotated with Treter. Miller would assume that role full-time if Treter is unable to play.

Injuries on Defense

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after a defensive stop against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart made his season debut last week against the Ducks and played 36 snaps. He is still on the injury report but is listed as probable.

Alex VanSumeren suffered a lower body injury against Oregon and is questionable. Floyd Boucard and freshman Tomuhini Topui have been the backups this season. Freshman Jaimeon Winfield has found his way into the rotation after finding his footing at USC. Jamaal Jarrett is another key reserve.

Nickel Alex Graham suffered a hamstring injury in the first half against Rutgers. He went through pregame warmups with strength coach Trumain Carroll last week but was ultimately held out.

The Trojans have sorely missed the second-year defensive back in Big Ten play. Kennedy Urlacher will continue to be in lineup if Graham can’t go against Washington.

Linebacker Jadyn Walker is no longer on injury report. Great news considering Desman Stephens II has been suspended for Saturdays contest because of his conduct during the game against Oregon.

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