What happens to USC over the final two games of the season could determine coach Lincoln Riley’s future in Los Angeles.

One case for keeping Riley is what the Trojans have coming in next season and what they could stand to lose by moving in a different direction.

San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic athlete and USC Trojans commit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

USC’s 2026 recruiting class, which finished first according to every outlet has been better than advertised.

Players such as defensive end Luke Wafle, receiver Trent Mosley and tight end Mark Bowman are not just great freshman, they’re stars and arguably the best players on the roster right now. But it’s certainly not limited to those guys.

Well, the Trojans have another stellar incoming class that is set to make it official on Dec. 2. The 2027 class doesn’t have the same notoriety or ranking as the 2026 class, largely because it’s a smaller class with 15 commits, compared to the 34 they signed last year.

But make no mistake, it’s another group of high school recruits that are ready to contribute immediately next season.

When general manager Chad Bowden and the Trojans revamped personnel staff arrived nearly two years ago — the plan was too stack the roster with California recruits, the way Pete Carroll did during the programs heyday in the early 2000s and make waves with high profile out-of-state recruits.

Firing Riley and subsequently the Trojans coaching staff, severely damages that initial plan.

It’s a tricky situation. On one hand does the USC administration still believe Riley could lead the program back to national prominence even though there has been no evidence of it during his five seasons

And on the other hand, the Trojans are set up to bolster its best roster a year from now if Riley is given a sixth season.

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USC’s 2027 Commits Rise in Latest Ranking

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | USC Trojans on SI

USC has made recruiting a defensive line over the past few recruiting class a priority. They landed sophomore defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart from New Orleans in the 2025 class. Wafle, a New Jersey native, was a five-star recruit and the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class. Stewart and Wafle have arguably been the Trojans two best defensive players this season.

They kept it rolling by landing Greenwich County Day (Conn.) five-star edge Mekai Brown, who moved from the No. 22 overall prospect to No. 14 in the latest recruiting rankings released by 247Sports on Wednesday.

Honor Fa’alave-Johnson is the second five-star commit in the 2027 class. The San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic product moved up one spot to No. 29. Fa'alave-Johnson is ranked as an athlete but safety, where he could end up starting in 2027, will be is primary position but the Trojans do plan on using him on offense in some capacity as well.

A recruiting analyst for one of the major outlets called Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star Danny Lang the best pure cover corner in the 2027 class at a passing league tournament in the summer. Lang has missed the second half of his senior season with lingering injuries, but he did leave his mark on defense and special teams before having to shut it down. He moved up from No. 68 to No. 33.

Four-star safety Gavin Williams has been a three-way star for Damien (Calif.) this season and saw this biggest jump of any USC commit, going from No. 113 to No. 68. Don't be surprised to see Fa'alave-Johnson, Lang and Williams all playing in some capacity in the Trojans secondary.

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star defensive lineman Tolo Tuihalamaka put together a dominant senior campaign. He moved from the No. 120 overall prospect to No. 83.

Hamilton (Ariz.) four-star receiver commit Roye Oliver has been hampered by injuries in 2026 but there's no denying the 2025 MaxPreps Sophomore of the Year's talent. He moved from No. 110 to No. 98. Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver Quentin Hale dropped from No. 57 to No. 66, but he fives USC seven commits ranked inside to the top 100 overall prospects.

Servite (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder is the No. 128 overall prospect and Junipero Serra (Calif.) tight end Jace Cannon was elevated to a four-star recruit in the latest rankings.

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