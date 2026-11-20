Harry Kane was forced off the pitch with an ankle injury less than 20 minutes into Bayern Munich’s match against Bundesliga foe Cologne on Friday.

Attempting to run down a bouncing ball in the opponent’s box, the star forward was narrowly beaten to it by defender Joël Schmied, who cleared the ball with the outside of his right foot before his trailing back leg collided with Kane’s left leg. Kane fell to the grass immediately, clutching his ankle in pain. There was ultimately no foul called.

After receiving medical treatment, Kane managed to limp off the pitch by himself, replaced by Tom Bischof before heading down the players’ tunnel for further evaluation. He was determined to have suffered a tear of the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle, which will sideline him for “the next few months,” according to the club. He will not feature again in 2026.

The injury comes as a major blow for player and club. The 2026 Ballon d’Or winner, who just inked a contract extension with Bayern, was in peak form at the moment, up to 12 goal contributions (four goals, eight assists) in eight Bundesliga starts this season. He has 10 goals in 16 appearances across all competitions.

Friday’s clash at Allianz Arena was Kane’s first since the November international break, where he was crowned England’s record appearance-holder (126) and scored twice in Nations League play, including a penalty in the massive win over Spain this week.

The 33-year-old suffered multiple ankle injuries over the years at Tottenham Hotspur but had remained relatively injury free since landing in Germany in 2023, a condition he credited to spending multiple hours per day with his new personal physiotherapist.

Kane was not Bayern’s only star to suffer an injury setback on Friday, though, seeing Michael Olise also forced off the pitch.

Kane, Olise Join Laundry List of Injuries at Bayern

Michael Olise also suffered an injury on Friday. | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Olise was likewise involved in a collision, which happened right before half time. After medical treatment on the pitch, he was able to stand and finish the half. The 24-year-old attacker was replaced at the interval by Bundesliga debutant Tim Binder. He was later ruled to have a contusion of the forefoot, but he will receive treatment over the coming days and could be available for Wednesday’s Champions League match against Lille.

The young star is also in the midst of a standout campaign, up to six goals and three assists in just nine Bundesliga appearances and has three goal contributions in Champions League competition. He competed with France last week in Nations League action, scoring Les Bleus’ lone goal in the 3–1 loss to Italy.

Even aside from Bayern’s two best players, the club already has a laundry list of players in the treatment room. Luis Díaz (hamstring), Alphonso Davies (hamstring), Manuel Neuer (foot), Serge Gnabry (hamstring), Ismael Saibari (ankle) are all sidelined.