Lincoln Riley Expresses Excitement over USC Freshman Surprising in Fall Camp

The USC Trojans turned heads immediately with revealing five true freshman starters on the depth chart.

Yet one freshman has come close to becoming the sixth amid this deep 2026 recruiting class. One who coach Lincoln Riley raved about.

The USC Freshman Turning Heads on Two-Deep

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

So to recap, the offensive side of the football features wide receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Trent Mosley and tight end Mark Bowman as true freshman starters. The defense features past five-star edge rusher Luke Wafle and four-star cornerback Elbert Hill IV as the freshmen starters.

Yet Riley couldn't help but rave about the work ethic of one of USC's longest tenured verbal commits who eventually stayed loyal to the Trojans: Madden Riordan, who cracked the two deep at not one but two of USC's safety spots.

"He's a unique freshman," Riley began while addressing reporters over Zoom on Aug. 27. "I mean, his mind for the game and feel...he and coach Gary Patterson have kind of been a match made in heaven. They see the game the same way and Madden is such a 'feel' player and a smart player. So I think that's earned a lot of coach's trust from day one."

Yet Riley adds how Riordan's rise "isn't a surprise" to anyone inside USC considering how driven he became the moment he stepped in.

"How far along mentally he is, and his instincts are really high, [you] can compare him to a senior even though he's a freshman. His football IQ is off the charts," Riley added.

Madden Riordan Reintroduces Old Development Narrative Amid Rise up Depth Chart

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon and USC Trojans safety commit Madden Riordan / @maddenriordy | @maddenriordy

Riordan's journey near the top of the depth chart as a three-star turns heads for this reason: He holds the ranking while playing for a historic college football program filled with national prestige.

But as the popular saying goes in today's collegiate era, rankings are tossed out the moment a freshman sets foot on campus. It becomes all about how you adjust to your surroundings and how you can impact your team outside of the star ranking. Riordan just reintroduced an old development narrative as Kendell Hollowell of USC Trojans on SI reminded.

"Madden Riordan was a 155-pound three-star recruit when he arrived at USC. All he’s done is put in work in the weight room and on the field. Riordan is listed as the backup at both safety spots for the season opener. Don’t worry about your star rating or ranking, just go ball," Hollowell shared on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter, on Aug. 27.

Riordan proved he can lean into his own confidence and football smarts for boosting his personal stock. Although his last school played a big part in preparing him for this moment.

Sierra Canyon High in Chatsworth has risen in divisions within the deep California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section. And with it comes college caliber players getting pumped out of the private school. Riordan not only clearly became sharpened intellectually there, but he also faced some of the area's most talented rosters with the Trailblazers, including facing future USC running back teammate Deshonne Redeaux at Oaks Christian while also facing Trinity League foes.

So Riordan already looked like he was prepared for shooting up USC's depth chart all along. But now he could emerge as a future starter of this defense sooner than originally anticipated.

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