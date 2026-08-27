USC Trojans True Freshmen Turn Heads on First Official Depth Chart

The future gets showcased early for the USC Trojans now that the first official depth chart of 2026 is complete.

Many fans in the land of troy wondered which members of the nation's top ranked recruiting class would crack the starting lineup in the 2026 season. Turns out four became good enough to impress coach Lincoln Riley and the coaching staff.

The 4 USC Freshmen Who Earned Outright Starting Roles

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt | USC Trojans on SI

USC handed this quartet starting roles ahead of their first college game ever against San José State on Aug. 29:

Wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt: The standout from Mater Dei High of Santa Ana certainly turned heads early during spring practices. Dixon-Wyatt impressed with his textbook route running and releases, showing how advanced he is as a true freshman. Riley and his receiving coaches Dennis Simmons and Chad Savage likely saw enough to hand Dixon-Wyatt starter reins to begin the 2026 campaign.

Wide receiver Trent Mosley: So a Trinity League connection forms right away for this USC offense. Mosley starred for Mater Dei rival Rancho Santa Margarita Catholic High, coached by Trojans legend and Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer. The 5-10 presents strong straight line speed that can fill for the departed Makai Lemon here.

Tight end Mark Bowman: There's added Mater Dei and Trinity League representation here. Bowman cracking the starting spot should come as no surprise, though. Bowman lured an uncanny ability to attack vertically and pull off ridiculous catches during his prep career. And that continued during the spring. Bowman clearly carried over his impressive offseason into the fall camp.

Edge rusher Luke Wafle: One more past five-star cracks the starting lineup. Except Wafle rises as the lone true freshman defender to start for new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson. The New Jersey prospect even drew praise from some USC veterans, signaling that he was bound to crack the starting lineup.

Other Freshmen who Landed on First USC Two-Deep

USC Trojans freshman running backs Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux | USC Trojans on SI

Riley, Patterson and the rest of the USC coaches rewarded four members of USC's 34 true freshman enrollees with a starter role. Yet multiple other freshmen landed high on this list, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster is mentioned behind Dixon-Wyatt. The Texas native has turned heads with pulling off some viral moments during the fall practices.

In the trenches, guard Breck Kolojay emerged in the two deep and is plugged behind starter on the left side Hayden Treter. Yet Tobias Raymond sliding over to center amid Kilian O'Connor's injury helped increase the chances for Kolojay to work his way up.

Prized four-star running backs Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux land behind King Miller and Waymond Jordan, with the latter two not officially named the starting running back. Even four-star quarterback Jonas Williams got listed with an "or" next to Sam Huard for the spot of backup signal-caller to Jayden Maiava.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freshman cornerback Elbert Hill IV is listed as an "or" with Chasen Johnson at one of USC's starting cornerback spots, meaning the Trojans may have five true freshmen starting against San José State after all.

Defensive tackle Tomuhini "Tom Tom" Tupoi landed right behind Jide Abasiri. Linebacker Talanoa Ili landed at No. 2 for his spot at one of the linebacker spots, with Desman Stephens II and Ta'Mere Robinson battling for starter right in front of him.

Lastly, Madden Riordan landed second at not one, but two of the safety spots ahead of the Spartans game. Riordan is the only three-star to rise up the depth chart.

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