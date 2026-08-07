USC Freshman Jadyn Ramos Shares Which Trojans Veterans Influence Him Most

USC redshirt freshman defensive end Jadyn Ramos made noise late in the teams scrimmage inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum last August.

Ramos was a force coming off the edge, recording multiple sacks in a short period of time. He had the offense riled up and essentially confirmed what the Trojans staff identified late in the recruiting process. An athletic player with a natural ability to rush the passer.

Recruiting Gem in the 2025 Class

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ramos picked up an offer from USC in January 2025 after recording 18 sacks and 36.5 tackles for loss, 32 quarterback pressures and four forced fumbles in his senior year at Conroe (Texas). He signed with the Trojans on National Signing Day the next month.

Ramos saw action in three games last season but the focus of his freshman year was to add weight and muscle to his 6-foot-4 and 220-pound frame. And heading into year two, Ramos is now up to 250 pounds.

“They set it up great for me. They met with me multiple times and we tracked it,” Ramos said. “Just constantly eating everything. It's not even like a specific diet. It's just eat everything, anything you can get your hands on, eat it and make sure I'm hydrating because water weight plays into that.

“And working out 24/7, making sure my body still feels and moves how it's supposed to with that weight on. It's been a great process, and we've taken it slow because we don't want it to be bad weight. We want me to go out there and still be the explosive player I was, so it's been really good.”

Last season, Ramos received guidance from Anthony Lucas, who has since moved onto the NFL, and has continued learning from senior Braylan Shelby and junior Kameryn Crawford this season.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) reacts after sacking Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I looked up to them three and I asked them all the questions in the world,” Ramos said. “I would damn near stand at Shelby’s hip the whole practice and just ask them what we're doing in this and what we're doing in that.

"Kam, he helped me a lot because when it comes to the physical aspect of striking and really understanding how to hit someone. If my feet are wrong, he’ll tell me my feet are wrong, if my hands are wrong, he’ll tell me my hands are wrong.”

More Depth at Defensive End This Fall

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after a sack as center judge referee Amanda Sauer watches against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, it was just Lucas, Shelby and Crawford at defensive end, one of thinnest position groups on the team.

Shelby and Crawford are back and have each played a ton of football in their USC career. Crawford led the team in sacks last season, while Shelby finished second.

Luke Wafle, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class, headlines the newcomers to the room. The New Jersey native has generated plenty of buzz since arriving on campus and is pushing to be a day one starter. Jide Abasiri started nine games at defensive tackle last season but the junior will play more end this season.

Penn State transfer Zuriah Fisher adds depth and experience as he enters his seventh season. Ramos and freshmen Braeden Jones and Simote Katoanga are vying for a spot in the rotation.

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