One Major Question Surrounding USC’s Defensive Line This Season

It’s no secret USC has made a substantial investment in its defensive line to build a front that can wreak havoc in the Big Ten.

Everything starts at the line of scrimmage, and there’s no masking faults in that specific area. It’s a position unit that can elevate the entire defense and change the culture on that side of the ball because of their effect in the run and pass game. Will the Trojans' investment in their defensive front in recruiting pay off?

Stacking Defensive Line Talent

Sep 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the second half against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The state of California doesn’t lack defensive line talent, there’s just not a ton of elite high school recruits at those positions, which means the Trojans have to go out of state.

It started in the 2024 class when they landed defensive end Kameryn Crawford, a top 100 overall prospect from Georgia. Crawford started the final four games of his freshman season and was a part-time starter in 2025, and led the team in sacks.

The expectation is Crawford continues to ascend in year three and become a double-digit sack player. Junior Jide Abasiri became a full-time starter last season. His impressive physical physique and experience should allow him to blossom this season.

When Jahkeem Stewart, originally the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 cycle, reclassified just two months before the early signing period, it became an all-out race to land the 6-6, 295-pound New Orleans native. USC surged late, and Stewart immediately showed why he was worth it, earning Freshman All-American honors.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sophomore defensive tackle Floyd Boucard was part of that 2025 class and is perhaps the most underrated player in the room. Boucard quickly made impression last spring and fall camp and became a key rotational player in year one. Redshirt freshman defensive end Jadyn Ramos is a name to keep an eye on from that class as well because his knack for rushing the passer.

Southern Cal took it to another level in the 2026 class, pulling five-star freshman defensive end and New Jersey native Luke Wafle out west. The 6-6, 265-pound Wafle was the No. 1 overall recruit this past cycle. He will push senior Braylan Shelby for a starting role. Five-star freshman defensive tackle Jaimeon Winfield comes from the state of Texas. A total of four top 100 prospects on the defensive line in three cycles.

Four-star freshman defensive tackle Tomuhini Topui and defensive end Simote Katoanga come from California. Those two and four-star defensive end Braeden Jones add valuable depth.

But it hasn’t stopped with high school recruiting. Defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren has brought veteran leadership and toughness, having started the past two seasons at Michigan State. Penn State transfer Zurich Fisher, a seventh-year senior, gives them another pass rusher off the edge. And Jamaal Jarrett transferred from Georgia last season. The massive defensive tackle returns from injury that limited him to five games a year ago.

Impact of Great Defensive Line Play

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On paper, the Trojans have what they need to become that dominant unit. It’s a great combination of size, experience and depth.

It won’t take long to see if Southern Cal has assembled one of college football’s when Dante Moore leads a high-powered Oregon offense in week 5. A matchup against the Ducks at the Coliseum is just the beginning of a tough schedule that features several dynamic offenses the Trojans will see in 2026.

USC can turn the tide in their direction with dominant play upfront, something they haven't had in any of their four seasons under Lincoln Riley.

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