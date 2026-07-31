USC Trojans Turn Heads With Notable Offseason Weight Transformations

USC recently wrapped up summer workouts under the guidance of strength coach Trumain Carroll as they prepare to open fall camp on Friday, July 31.

In an updated Trojans roster for the 2026 season, there were several notable body transformations.

Growth in Summer Workouts

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Redshirt sophomore running back King Miller burst onto the scene last season after multiple injuries thrusted him into the starting lineup in early October. This offseason, he's been one of the main beneficiaries of Carroll's workouts.

In 2025, the USC tailback was 210 pounds. He's now up to 225 pounds for this season. Miller has never been considered a burner, but he could create explosive plays in the run game. Last season, he was tied for first in the Big Ten in runs of 40-plus yards. Even more impressive considering when he became the leading back.

Freshman Boobie Feaster is the youngest player on the roster, having just turned 17 years old in late May, but he is expected to be an instant contributor. Feaster enrolled this summer and immediately went to work. The Lone Star State native is listed at 6-1 and 190 pounds, up 10 pounds from what he was listed at on recruiting sites.

Mark Bowman is another prized recruit in the 2026 class. He is expected to be a day-one starter at tight end, and ever since he arrived on campus in January, it's been about getting the five-star recruit ready to play Big Ten football. The local star is up to 245 pounds

USC Trojans freshman tight end Mark Bowman | USC Trojans on SI

Four-star freshman offensive tackle Vlad Dyakonov put together a phenomenal week at the Navy All-American Bowl in January while facing some of the top prospects in the country but needed to continue putting on weight to play upfront in the Big Ten. He's added 10 pounds and is up to 295.

In a scrimmage inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum during last fall camp, defensive end Jadyn Ramos was a problem for the Trojans' offensive line, racking up multiple sacks. USC believed the redshirt freshman was an underrated gem in the 2025 class when they signed him, but he needed to develop in the weight room. Ramos has gone from 220 pounds to 250 pounds.

Madden Riordan was a ball hawk while playing at Sierra Canyon (Calif.). When he enrolled earlier this year, Riordan weighed around 150-160 pounds. The freshman safety shined in spring practice and drew praise from coach Lincoln Riley and safeties coach Paul Gonzales. While the two USC coaches were extremely complimentary, they both pointed to him continuing to add weight and muscle. Riordan is now up to 180 pounds.

Notable Weight Loss on USC's Roster

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Jide Abasiri speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive lineman Jide Abasiri is down 15 pounds as he prepares to see a larger role at end this season. Abasiri took reps at both in the spring and that role has expanded into the upcoming season.

Defensive end Kameryn Crawford is down 10 pounds to 255 and should be faster coming off the edge. Defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett is down 15 pounds. Jarett is still a massive human at 6-5 and 360 pounds.

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