Former USC Star Ja'Kobi Lane Turns Heads After Calling Out Recruit For Stealing
Former USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane took to social media to call out a recruit, accusing him of stealing Lane's cleats and other gear from the USC locker room. Lane posted a picture of Brawley Tuitupou's social media profile, revealing the class of 2027 recruit from Utah.
Ja'Kobi Lane Calls Out Recruit for Stealing
"This kid stole my cleats and a bunch of stuff from the sc locker room. All yall kids out there just know this is simply unacceptable," Lane wrote in his social media post.
Lane posted a photo, one that appears to have been originally shared by Tuitupou, featuring eight pairs of USC receiver gloves, three pairs of cleats, four towels, and more accessories. While programs might give recruits some team gear while on a recruiting visit, a photoshoot in full uniform has become the norm for high school prospects making the trip onto campuses.
However, Lane's accusations hold more weight when looking at how much USC equipment is in the photo.
It's typical for recruits to wear college gear during their high school games or recruiting camps, often revealing which school they are leaning towards. Some recruits will also wear a team's gloves to try and create some suspense in their recruitment, and others might enjoy collecting different cleats and other gear from some of the bigger programs in college football.
Ja'Kobi Lane's Influence
Alongside former Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon, Lane was part of a dynamic offense with USC quarterback Jayden Maiava. Lane's highlight catches often drew national attention, and his calling out of Tuitupou has also received some attention on social media.
Lane's tweet with Tuitupou's profile has been seen 1.5 million times on X as on Monday, Feb. 23.
Former players turned college football analysts like Langdon Tengwall have offered their takes:
"We use to hide our gear in the locker room when we knew recruits would be coming in. Some recruits try to snag some gloves but that is an absolute heist. Really bad look here," Tengwall said.
Lane is set to participate in the NFL Combine before he waits to see which team will select him in the 2026 NFL Draft. Lemon is expected to be a first round pick, but Lane's projections are less clear. A good showing at the combine from Lane could improve his draft stock, but he is currently projected to be selected in the second or third round of the draft.
Lane also became a fan-favorite among Trojans fans, partially because of his willingness and excitement to interact younger fans. USC Trojans on SI's Kendell Hollowell captured a moment of Lane and some fans after USC's home win over Northwestern in 2025.
Lane isn't the most active on social media, either, making his latest call out feel even more impactful.
