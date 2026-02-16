The USC Trojans are building a talented roster of returning players, incoming recruits, andtransfer portal additions. One position battle to watch throughout the offseason will be the wide receiver room.

The Trojans are losing wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane to the 2026 NFL Draft, and wide receivers DJ Jordan and Prince Strachan are also departing the team through the transfer portal, leaving the position group wide open for a competition.

Top Returning Player to Watch For

One of the top players who can shine in 2026 is wide receiver Tanook Hines. Hines is coming off his true freshman season and had a big performance against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Alamo Bowl. Lemon and Lane did not participate in the Alamao Bowl, which gave the young wide receiver the opportunity show off his potential.

Against the Horned Frogs, Hines recorded six receptions for 163 yards, one of his best games of the year.

"Yeah, it was fun to see him kind of rise up in that moment and kind of assume that role. He was pretty unguardable tonight, to be honest. The only times they really guarded him is when they tackled him. So, yeah, he did a great job. He's going to be a hell of a player here," USC coach Lincoln Riley said after the game.

Not only did Hines prove he can step up as the No. 1 wide receiver, but that game gave him a chance to build a stronger chemistry with quarterback Jayden Maiava. With Maiava returning in the fall, the two can pick up right where they left off.

Hines finished his true freshman season with 561 receiving yards and two touchdowns, with the potential to be USC's next breakout receiver.

Terrell Anderson Joins USC Through Transfer Portal

Through the portal, USC acquired former NC State wide receiver Terrell Anderson. According to247Sports, Anderson is a four-star transfer prospect and the No. 11 wide receiver in the portal, with the potential to step in with ease on USC’s offense.

Anderson spent two seasons with NC State before joining the Trojans. Through two seasons, he showcased his ability to develop. In his freshman year, he had just 14 receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown. He took a big step forward in 2025, recording 39 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns, and with more improvement next year, Anderson could become an elite receiver.

In joining the Trojans with an open wide receiver room, Anderson could step in quickly as a playmaker on USC’s offense.

Incoming Recruits Can Make an Instant Impact

What makes the wide receiver room competitive this offseason is the incoming recruits. The Trojans signed five wide receivers in the 2026 recruiting class, all of whom have the potential to develop into star players.

Four-star wide receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster committed to USC in July and is ranked as the No. 4 wide receiver from the 2026 class, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He recently helped lead his high school team to a UIL Class 6A Division II state championship win and showcased his leadership.

While Feaster is not an early enrollee with the Trojans, upon his arrival this summer, he will pose serious competition in the wide receiver room.

The USC Trojans flipped four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt’s commitment during the early signing period, adding yet another talented player to the mix. Dixon-Wyatt is an in-state recruit, and the Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 8 wide receiver in the 2026 class.

Dixon-Wyatt is an explosive receiver who can play both inside and outside, which can help him see early playing time with the Trojans. As he and Feaster are both ranked as top 10 wide receivers, the two could break out early in their time with USC.

Two other names to watch for ahead of the season include four-star wide receivers Trent Mosley and Luc Weaver. Mosley had a big senior season, being named the MaxPreps California Player of the Year and earning Max Preps First Team All-American honors.

Weaver, despite being a four-star prospect, could be seen as underrated because of the talent coming in, but at 6-foot-3, he can become a reliable target in the redzone for USC.

While the incoming recruits do not have the collegiate experience that Hines and Anderson have, they have potential and can elevate USC’s offense.

Having a position battle because of the amount of talent is a good problem for USC to have, but which wide receivers step up among the potential stars will be interesting to watch.

