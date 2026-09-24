USC's Jide Abasiri Speaks Candidly on Impact of Jahkeem Stewart's Injury

Junior defensive tackle Jide Abasiri has rose to the ocasion in the midst of injuries on No. 12 USC Trojans’ defense. Through four games, Abasiri has 11 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, two quarterback-hits while being a top graded player according to Pro Football Focus.

Following practice on Sept. 23, Abasiri opened up about how fellow defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart’s absence has impacted the defense, the game plan for Dante Moore and Oregon’s offense, the importance of the big game and how the defensive line can improve in Week 4.

How Jahkeem Stewart’s Absence Has Impacted the Defense

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans’ defense has been without their 2025 breakout star Jahkeem Stewart for four-consecutive games. Following pratice on Sept. 22, coach Lincoln Riley shared that the sophomore defensive lineman was expected to play in Week 3 versus Louisiana, but he’s pre-game warmups did not go “perfect.”

His status for the Oregon game will continue to be monitored. In the mean time, Abasiri has stepped up as the disruptor in the interior but admits Stewart’s absence is felt on the line.

“Yeah, obviously it, you know, it affects him, you know, no one wants to not play obviously. But he's done a great job of being there for all of us, coaching us up, you know, just being a leader overall," said Abasiri.

Facing Dante Moore and Oregon’s Offense

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore takes a snap as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“They definitely got a lot of elite receivers. The quarterback is also very talented. They got talented offensive line. Pretty much just got a lot of talent across the board. So you know, making sure we're securing all spots on defense will be key.”

Oregon is currently ranked No. 17 in total offense – 1,518 yards in 216 plays, 19 total touchdowns, while averaging 7.03 yards per play and 506.0 yards per game. They are also the No. 5 scoring offense in the nation (49.7 points per game).

Abasiri gave a similar answer to cornerback Jontez Williams when it comes to facing quarterback Dante Moore – the defense will have to key in on “everything” he does.

“He can basically do everything,” Abasiri said about Moore. “So, being able to stop the run game first and then force him to pass and contain him will be the key for the defense.”

Through three games, the Ducks’ quarterback has 849 passing yards (No. 23 in the nation), 68.5 completion percentage, nine touchdowns (tied for sixth) and has yet to have an interception.

“Yeah, it definitely helps because you also get last year’s film on top of this year. Most teams are only like what three games, four games in, so being able to see that last year’s film is big for us,” Abasiri said about the Oregon roster being the same as last year.

What a Win Over Oregon Means to Jide Abasiri

Oregon running back Noah Whittington carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The last time the Trojans defeated the Ducks was back on Nov. 5, 2016 at the Coliseum – 45-20. In the last ten matchups, they are currently 2-8 and are in the midst of a four-game losing streak. Under Riley’s tenure, they are 0-2 versus Dan Lanning’s Oregon teams.

“I mean, a win is a win to me. Every game is important, so I try not to look at the team itself and just try to look it as another opportunity to go win at home."

“We feel the magnitude of every game and that's kind of the thing with being at SC,” Abasiri said when asked is USC feels the magnitude of the Oregon game. “Every game's important you know. You're never as good or you're not as good till your next next game. So, no, just performing every week is just our our main goal.”

How the Defensive Line Can Improve

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after an incomplete pass by Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Mandal (7) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We just obviously need to communicate better, you know what I'm saying. Be more physical...Fall back on our training, do what we do in practice, and yeah we’ll find success.”

“I think it just boils down to physicality, you know what I'm saying. Who wants it more? I feel like that's one of the biggest things with football is just the physical aspect and the mental aspect that not a lot of people account for,” Abasiri said about winning short-yardage battles. “So, I feel like that is big highlight to focus on for the short yardage stuff.”

“It really just means just being focused, you know what I'm saying. Knowing what I got to do, my job, knowing other people's job, if it affects me and, you know, just staying in the zone,” Abasiri said about his mindset to win in the trenches. “Just keeping that mindset, that physicality mindset, you know, just keeping focus.”

“Just put my hands on people faster, getting off blocks faster,” the junior defensive lineman said about how he looks to improve as a rusher. “Faster get-offs, just being stronger at the point of attack, just all around, you know. Just having strength in my hands and feet.”

The Growth of Tomuhini Topui Jr.

USC Trojans freshman defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and defensive end Braeden Jones | USC Trojans on SI

True freshman Tomuhini “Tom Tom” Topui Jr., a four-star recruit from Mater Dei (Calif.), made his third appearance of the season versus Louisiana (Week 3) – 10 snaps total per Pro Football Focus.

“Yeah, he's definitely very talented. Just a young guy, you know what I'm saying, making plays in practice and he’s been working his way into the rotation to getting plays on Saturday. So, he's been working really hard. He's kept his head down through it all and I'm just excited to see him progress and keep playing better.”

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