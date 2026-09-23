Lincoln Riley Delivers Injury Update On USC Defensive Tackle Jahkeem Stewart

The No. 12 USC Trojans will face the No. 20 Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in a Big Ten clash with major implications for both teams.

Like last season’s matchup at Autzen Stadium, the winner will see a major boost in their College Football Playoff chances, while the loser will see their hopes begin to dwindle. Coach Lincoln Riley is looking to secure the most signature win of his USC tenure and his first win over the Ducks, whom the Trojans haven’t beaten since 2019.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pose with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With so much on the line for the Trojans and injury concerns mounting ahead of Saturday’s game, many USC fans are wondering when their star defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart will return. On Tuesday, Riley provided an update on Stewart’s status ahead of Saturday’s marquee showdown against the Ducks.

“We were planning to play him a little bit against Louisiana; provided the warm-up didn’t go perfect, and it didn’t go bad, it just didn’t go perfect. Just wasn’t quite ready, so we made the decision to pull him back a little bit, and obviously he wasn’t quite ready last week,” Riley said.

“He’s continuing to rest and get healthier. We do feel like we’re going to have him here at some point. But it's a bit kind of touch-and-go as that goes on. You’re trying to manage time to rest while not being too conservative with it. We’re definitely making progress. He’s definitely getting better and better each week and hopefully not too far away,” Riley continued.

What Jahkeem Stewart's Potential Return Means For USC Defense

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stewart has yet to play a game this season after suffering a foot injury this offseason. The Trojans defensive tackle had a strong freshman season for USC, recording 18 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one interception. He is widely considered one of the best young defensive stars on the roster.

Before his injury, Stewart was viewed as one of the Trojans' defensive players poised to take a next step, and that can still be the case when he returns this season. The potential return of Stewart for Saturday's pivotal showdown against the Ducks could be massive for the Trojans' defense as they face Oregon’s high-powered offense led by quarterback Dante Moore.

USC Trojans Defensive Concerns

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there are concerns about the Trojans' secondary through four games this season, there is optimism about USC’s defensive line despite their struggles in their 42-35 road win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Week 3.

True freshman defensive end Luke Wafle and defensive tackle Jide Abasiri are off to a strong start and will both be key players to watch for the Trojans on Saturday against the Ducks. It remains to be seen whether Stewart makes his season debut for the Trojans on Saturday, but it could be what USC needs to pull off the statement win.

The Trojans are currently three-point underdogs against the Ducks, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Trojans and Ducks are scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT at the Coliseum on Saturday, with the game broadcast on NBC.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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