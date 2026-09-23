Three Matchups That Will Decide USC's Game Against Oregon

The No. 12 USC Trojans will face their first test of the season as they’ll host the No. 20 Oregon Ducks at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.

USC did what was expected in their first four games, beating the San Jose State Spartans, Fresno State Bulldogs, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Saturday’s matchup against the Ducks will have Big Ten title and College Football Playoff implications for both teams.

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It'll also be the first matchup of a brutal six-game stretch for the Trojans that, in addition to Saturday’s clash against the Ducks, features games against the Washington Huskies (Oct. 3), No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions (Oct. 10), Wisconsin Badgers (Oct. 24), No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31), and No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14).

Riley and the Trojans are under pressure to make the CFP this season, and the results of these six matchups starting on Saturday with the Ducks will determine whether USC does just that.

With concerns about the Trojans' defense, especially their secondary heading into Saturday’s showdown against the Ducks, several matchups will determine who comes out on top as USC looks to snap its four-game losing streak to Oregon and coach Lincoln Riley aims for his first win over Dan Lanning. Here are three matchups that could decide Saturday’s game between the Trojans and Ducks.

Jayden Maiava vs. Dante Moore Quarterback Battle

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two of college football’s best quarterbacks will face off on Saturday at the Coliseum: Oregon’s Dante Moore and USC’s Jayden Maiava. Both defenses have weaknesses the Ducks' and Trojans’ offenses should be able to find success, making this matchup an old-school Pac-12 shootout, like some of USC and Oregon’s many iconic battles of the past.

Maiava has been as efficient as any quarterback in the country this season, and he alone could be the difference in giving Lincoln Riley his most signature win at USC. Through four games, Maiava leads the country in passing with 1,173 yards, 12 touchdowns, one interception, and a 75 percent completion rate.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore bounced back from his struggles in the loss to Oklahoma State, throwing for 280 yards and four touchdowns on 19-of-23 passing. Still considered a top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, Moore and the Ducks defeating the Trojans could give the Oregon quarterback a spot back in the Heisman Trophy race. According to the latest FanDuel Sportsbook Heisman Trophy betting odds, Moore is at +5500 to win.

Whichever quarterback plays better in Saturday’s matchup and takes care of the football will likely lead their team to victory, which makes one turnover in this game a massive difference.

USC Trojans Defensive Line vs. Oregon Ducks Offensive Line

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Jide Abasiri speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During its first three games of the season against the Boise State Broncos, Oklahoma State Cowboys, and Portland State Vikings, the Ducks' new-look offensive line has experienced its ups and downs.

It's been an adjustment for a new-look group that lost key pieces this offseason, including Emmanuel Pregnon and Isaiah World. On Saturday, the group will be tested by a Trojans defensive line led by true freshman defensive end Luke Wafle and defensive tackle Jide Abasiri.

How effective the Trojans' defensive line can be against the Ducks could be pivotal in Saturday’s matchup. In their first road game of the season in Week 3 against Rutgers, the Trojans' defensive front struggled against the run as Scarlet Knights running back Antwan Raymond rushed for 122 yards and one touchdown.

Can the Ducks' running back duo of Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr., who have struggled to find their footing this season, have success against the Trojans' run defense? This could be the difference in key offensive drives for the Ducks.

USC Trojans Secondary vs. Oregon Ducks Wide Receivers

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Secondary concerns have mounted for the Trojans at the start of the season. Even with the addition of defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, the group continues to struggle, and a weakness the Ducks' talented wide receiver group looks to exploit.

The recent news that Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan is out indefinitely with a foot injury gives the Trojans' secondary one less Oregon offensive weapon to worry about. However, other key pieces at the position, like Dakorien Moore, Evan Stewart, and freshman wide receiver Messiah Hampton, are players USC must focus on and avoid giving up explosive plays to.

In their Big Ten opener against Rutgers, Scarlet Knights quarterback Dylan Lonergan threw for 252 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions on 18-of-36 passing. Odds are Dante Moore for Oregon has similar or better success against the Trojans' secondary, even without McClellan at wide receiver.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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