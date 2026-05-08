USC Trojans Jumped by Big Ten Rivals in Recruiting Rankings

The USC Trojans aggressively swept up Southern California and other parts of the nation in 2026 for recruiting. And they pulled it off while facing minimal threats from rival UCLA when it came to poaching talent.

Now, the Bruins will leave USC fans upset as UCLA jumped the Trojans in the recruiting rankings with a recent string of commitments.

UCLA Leapfrogs USC in Team Recruiting Rankings

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) hurdles UCLA Bruins punter Will Karoll (49) as linebacker Scott Taylor (20) watches in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Coach Lincoln Riley, his coaching staff and the front office face a renewed threat on the recruiting trail.

UCLA leapfrogged to No. 3 overall in the 247Sports national recruiting rankings, jumping right in front of USC. It's the highest the Bruins have ever hit in the new era of star-rankings and composite scores. UCLA's previous highest was No. 13 back in 2016.

But new Bruins coach Bob Chesney clearly is taking advantage of the new fertile land at his disposal. He's hit the ground running in his transition from James Madison University to Westwood.

UCLA under Chesney has reeled in seven total four-star prospects, including three to kick off May. JuJu Johnson out of Long Beach Poly High represents the latest win for Chesney and company, who committed May 2. Johnson even landed an offer from USC but turned it down for the Bruins.

Who Has More 4-Stars Between USC and UCLA?

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball against Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Mac Uihlein (37) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This updated ranking likely sparks confusion for fans, though.

UCLA holds down the third spot despite having fewer four-star commits compared to USC's nine.

The Trojans even landed the state of California's No. 2 overall prospect and the nation's top-ranked athlete in Honor Fa'alave-Johnson. Plus, USC's class features seven different players ranked in the top 10 of their states by 247Sports including the non-California talents like edge rusher Mekai Brown and cornerback Aaryn Washington. UCLA's highest-ranked California recruit is Johnson, who checks in at No. 11.

But the simple answer behind the ranking is this: UCLA features more hard commits as of Friday with 19 total. The Trojans sit at 13 currently.

Chesney is trying to do his part in winning over recruits with his longterm vision for UCLA. So far he's won over their fanbase with pulling in highly coveted talent that Chip Kelly struggled to do.

Can USC still Catapult to No. 1?

USC Trojans redshirt freshman running back Riley Wormley | USC Trojans on SI

The summertime is when national powers ramp up their recruiting efforts. Especially with schools now greenlit to hold official visits on campus thanks to a recent NCAA rule change.

USC turned up its recruiting another level around this time one year ago. Five-star tight end, and local prospect from Mater Dei of Santa Ana Mark Bowman, committed in May 2025. Fellow five-star edge rusher Luke Wafle arrived nearly one month later. But five-star offensive lineman Keenyi Pepe started the summer USC recruiting blitz with his May 1 commitment, which fueled USC's No. 1 team recruiting ranking.

Four-star edge rusher Alifeleti "Tolo" Tuihalamaka represents USC's last commit on May 2. But more could be on the way via the Sunshine State, as IMG Academy wide receivers Eric McFarland III and Osani Gayles are currently "warm" on USC per 247Sports. The former owns a five-star rating and is Florida's No. 4 overall talent.

Cornerback and four-star Gavin Williams rises as one more to watch for Trojan fans. USC even flew a personal helicopter to visit the talent as the Trojans aim to close the recruiting deal.

Regardless, Los Angeles now is becoming the epicenter for the fiercest recruiting battles in the nation with USC now dealing with a refocused UCLA.

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